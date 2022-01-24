PSFCU MEMBERS RAISE A RECORD $175,000 FOR CHILDREN IN NEED Over $1 Million Raised In the Course of 8 Editions of the Annual Charity Drive

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over $175,000 was raised by members of the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union (PSFCU) for selected hospices for children in Poland and for helping Polish underprivileged children in the United States, in the course of the eighth edition of the "Children's Holiday Smile" charity fundraiser. Since 2014, the Credit Union members have donated over a million dollars to this noble cause.

The 2021 annual "Children's Holiday Smile" campaign started on November 26 and lasted until December 31. During that time, PSFCU members made contributions at PSFCU branches and on-line for a grand total of $175,176. In making their donations, donors had the option of selecting their beneficiary: one of three hospices for children in Poland or New York's Children's Smile Foundation (intended for the treatment of seriously ill Polish children).

"Yet again, PSFCU members have proven that charity runs in their blood. In the course of the past holiday season, between Thanksgiving and the end of 2021, they showed incredible generosity and commitment to helping children in need; they also broke our fundraising record in the process, raising over $175,000," said PSFCU President/CEO Bogdan Chmielewski.

Partnering with the Children's Smile Foundation, the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union first launched the "Children's Holiday Smile" fundraising campaign in 2014. For the past several years, the fundraiser has been held under the auspices of the First Lady of the Republic of Poland, Ms. Agata Kornhauser-Duda. Previously, the highest amount - $151,000 - was raised during the drive's initial installment seven years ago. In the course of the eight campaigns, PSFCU members have raised a total of over $1 million, which was distributed among 19 hospices for children in Poland, a hospice in Vilnius, Lithuania and the Children's Smile Foundation.

"I would like to express my gratitude for every donation, even in the smallest amount. I wish to thank everyone who got involved - we know that special fundraising events were organized for this cause by Polish schools, parishes and even by private individuals. As usual, Polish-Americans have shown that they always support those who need our help," Mr. Chmielewski said.

About the PSFCU

Founded in 1976 by a group of Polish immigrants to help other ethnic Poles obtain mortgages, the Polish & Slavic Federal Credit Union now has 21 branches in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, a Mortgage Center in New Britain, CT and an operations center in Fairfield, NJ. In addition, PSFCU offers mortgage loans on properties located in the state of Florida. Through its scholarship program, PSFCU has thus far granted over six million dollars to over 5,100 students. The 45-year-old credit union has over $2.6 billion in assets and serves over 108,000 members.

