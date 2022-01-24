Prominence Tower Signs Two Leases Totaling 21,063-SF

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CP Group today announced the execution of two leases totaling 21,063 square feet at Prominence Tower, a Class A office tower located in Atlanta's Buckhead submarket. This includes a new 10,628-square-foot lease with Camber Marketing Group and a 10,435-square-foot lease renewal with Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.

Prominence Tower is a landmark Class A trophy office building located at the cornerstone of Atlanta's thriving Buckhead District. (PRNewswire)

Aileen Almassy and Andy Sumlin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the property owner, an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors, in the negotiations for both leases. Doug Eidson of Avison Young represented Camber Marketing Group. Amir Levin of Alta Properties and Kush Mirani of CBRE represented Berman Fink Van Horn. CP Group serves as the building's property management team.

"Prominence Tower benefits from a highly strategic location in the midst of an exciting multi-phased, mixed-use project driven by Mill Creek Residential Trust, including 21,000 square feet of retail targeted to high-quality chef-driven restaurants, a 164-key Element Hotel by Westin, and 714 luxury apartment homes, making the building a top location for tenants seeking space in Buckhead," Almassy, Executive Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield said.

Located at 3475 Piedmont Road NE, the 19-story tower totals 433,237 square feet. The building has undergone a major renovation to the lobby, conference center, elevators and the outdoor space. Camber Marketing group is joining as one of the newest tenants at the tower through their new lease. Berman Fink Van Horn is relocating from another space they had previously occupied within Prominence Tower and is entering into a new long-term commitment through their lease renewal.

More details about Prominence Tower can be found at the building's new website https://www.prominencetoweratl.com/, which now includes Food & Beverage offering information.

About New York Life Real Estate Investors

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a division of NYL Investors LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. For more information please visit: http://www.newyorklife.com/realestateinvestors.

New York Life Real Estate Investors is a full service, fully-integrated real estate enterprise with more than 100 professionals. The division has market-leading capabilities in origination, underwriting, and investment in real estate equity products and related debt, including real estate equity investments, commercial mortgage loans and commercial mortgage backed securities. With over $62.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021,(1) New York Life Real Estate Investors is actively seeking to acquire additional properties throughout the U.S.

Real Estate Investors AUM of $62.8B is gross and includes AUA ( $1.4B ) as of 9/30/2021. Net AUM for Real Estate Investors is $61.4B as of 9/30/2021.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group, formerly Crocker Partners, has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 52 million square feet and representing over $6.5 billion invested. They are currently Florida's largest and Atlanta's second-largest office landlord and rank 27th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has regional offices in Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

About Berman Fink Van Horn P.C.

Berman Fink Van Horn is a full-service law firm that provides legal services to a diverse group of clients in the areas of business and real estate litigation, non-compete and trade secrets, mergers, acquisitions and corporate finance, labor and employment, banking & creditors' rights, commercial real estate and general legal services for mid-market companies, family-owned businesses and entrepreneurial/start-up endeavors. Our attorneys take great pride in delivering a results-driven, high quality experience based on knowledge, expertise and a personal touch unique to Berman Fink Van Horn.

More information is available at bfvlaw.com or follow BFV on Twitter@bfvlaw.

About Camber Marketing Group

Camber Marketing Group is the premier lead generation, data solutions and consumer direct marketing company for the mortgage and financial services industry, helping companies maximize profits with integrated marketing solutions for more than twenty years.

Camber offers knowledge, experience, and proven marketing campaigns that enable our customers to stay competitive in an ever–changing market. By leveraging data insights and years of results, Camber is able to provide the most effective strategies and actionable recommendations for business growth. Our customers gain access to the most robust enterprise–level data management technology platform available. Key benefits include audience targeting in both credit and non–credit data environments, automated workflows, access to create, build, and extract information to target both new and existing audiences as well as monitor customer databases for change creating actionable targeting all while easily integrating with customer CRMs. Camber Marketing Group takes lead generation to the next level.

For more information, visit https://cambermarketing.com or call 866–287–4600.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

