International Day of Education 2022: Allschool Keeps Remote Courses Fun and Engaging with Classpod, a One-Stop Online Learning Tool

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Day of Education on January 24, Allschool ("the Company"), a Singapore-based innovative online education platform, has cemented its continued commitment to make online learning fun and engaging with Classpod, a one-stop online teaching solution for global learners, in response to the calls of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for "Changing Course, Transforming Education". The theme is also in line with Allschool's mission to narrow the inequality gap especially when many students have been advised not to return to school during the ongoing pandemic.

On the journey to create the best learning for kids around the world with Allschool's digital platform, the company has received many positive user comments from around 40 countries in Asia, the Americas and Europe, with 30% of learners coming from the United States. As the company's latest solution aimed at transforming the online learning experience for young learners, Classpod increases the course completion rate to 92%, 29% higher than the courses delivered via other video conferencing platforms. Allschool believes this easy-to-use and powerful digital tool can empower more global educators to transform remote education into a more effective and efficient way of learning for kids around the world.

Allschool targets the pain point of online education by developing an easy-to-use and highly interactive learning tool integrated with an innovative student management, rewards and engagement system, as well as lesson presentation features that streamline and elevate the online education experience for students and teachers alike.

Classpod is designed to make it easier for individual teachers and educational institutions to materialize their ideas for interactive and engaging learning content. Sporting an easy-to-use interface with a flexible layout, Classpod breaks through the limitations of common video conference software used for education with a host of new features including a reward and polling system, in-class games, breakout rooms, teacher-learner view, and gamified courseware. The three main highlights of Classpod are:

Star Rewards : a feature that allows teachers to reward students during the online session. It comes with a specially designed star animation that pops up on the student's screen when the teacher clicks on the "star" icon. : a feature that allows teachers to reward students during the online session. It comes with a specially designed star animation that pops up on the student's screen when the teacher clicks on the "star" icon.

Learners On Stage: Simply by dragging students' thumbnails to the central area, teachers can invite students to the stage for group presentations or competitions, making learning fun and active. Simply by dragging students' thumbnails to the central area, teachers can invite students to the stage for group presentations or competitions, making learning fun and active.

Whiteboard Tools: Teachers can activate the "digital canvas" that supports pen, brush, eraser and text input by clicking on the icons on the toolbar on the main page. Teachers can activate the "digital canvas" that supports pen, brush, eraser and text input by clicking on the icons on the toolbar on the main page.

These purpose-built features open up a whole new world for online teaching and give teachers more flexibility to help them craft a more interactive learning experience, allowing them to improve the engagement level of the classroom while becoming more adaptive to different teaching scenarios. These features are particularly beneficial to kids who need interaction and incentives from teachers to help them maintain their passion for the subject, creating a highly immersive virtual learning environment that encourages, inspires and motivates as they explore the world of knowledge.

2021 is another challenging year for global students and teachers who continued to be affected by full or partial school closures due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants. The Covid-19 education disruption has exacerbated a pre-existing education crisis and widened the learning gaps of student groups at all levels, underscoring the imperative for educational institutions and companies to reimagine the digital tools that empower teachers and boost students' academic performance. Among all the priorities, digital transformation, featured in the UNESCO's agenda of the fourth International Day of Education, is brought to the fore in its role to accelerate the global education transformation.

"We are proud to be part of this transformation and offer indiscriminative education opportunities to all," added Daniel Lee, head of marketing at Allschool.

About Allschool

Founded in Singapore, Allschool is an innovative online platform that delivers highly interactive small-group live classes to children worldwide. Through Allschool, learners can enjoy a variety of premium live classes – including mathematics, languages, visual arts, game design, and more – delivered by thousands of devoted and talented teachers from all around the world.

An expert in online education, Allschool has developed a set of innovative purpose-built teaching and learning tools that bring meaningful changes to learning outcomes, allowing students to immerse themselves in a rewarding, gamified, and interactive environment that empowers them to explore and pursue their interests while making homeschooling fun and enjoyable.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllschoolEdu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allschooledu/

Media contact

Sara Chen

xi.a.chen@allschool.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALLSCHOOLS PTE.LTD.