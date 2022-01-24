iFLYTEK Donates Smart Translators for the Beijing Winter Olympics

HEFEI, China, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6, iFLYTEK donated 20 smart translators to the Organizing Committee of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to facilitate smooth and precise communication for all who arrive at or depart from the Beijing Capital International Airport—the only designated airport for the international games.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging across the world, achieving and maintaining barrier-free multilingual communication at the Beijing airport is essential for the effective prevention and control of the virus. In ensuring the safety of all visitors arriving in Beijing, the customs and security check staffers and the additional volunteers will use the iFLYTEK Translators so that communication poses no barriers to public safety at the highly trafficked global events.

In appreciation of the iFLYTEK's donation of translation devices, a member of the airport work team of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee said that, "iFLYTEK has providing our team with smart translators is just like offering coal in the middle of a snowy weather. We are sure that the iFLYTEK Translators will play a significant role in easing the pressure of conducting sound communication with foreign visitors and ensuring their smooth arrival and departure."

According to iFLYTEK, the smart translators that were donated to the airport work team support professional translation services in 16 different areas, allowing for clear and concise communication between staff and visitors. Through such cutting-edge technology, iFLYTEK works continuously to provide voice and translation services at the Beijing Winter Olympics that will create bridges in communication to meet the needs of our times.

As the Official Automated Translation Software Exclusive Supplier of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, iFLYTEK has worked to develop products and solutions that utilize speech recognition, speech synthesis, machine translation technologies to foster clear and effective communication between people from different countries and regions in various scenarios. Through technologies and devices like the donated translators, iFLYTEK aims to achieve "barrier-free communication" so that all may enjoy the international games and do so in a safe environment.

