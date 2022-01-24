DataXport Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident

EL PASO, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataXport.Net, LLC ("DataXport") has become aware of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information belonging to patients of the El Paso Pulmonary Association. DataXport has sent notification to the potentially involved individuals to notify them about this incident and provide resources to assist them.

On or about September 8, 2021, DataXport learned of an incident that resulted in unauthorized access to its digital environment. Upon discovering this activity, DataXport secured its network and began an investigation. DataXport engaged a leading computer forensic firm and cybersecurity experts to assist with this process and the restoration of operations for DataXport and its customers. On or about October 1, 2021, our investigation revealed that information belonging to El Paso Pulmonary Association's patients may have been accessed in this incident.

There is no evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, on December 17, 2021, DataXport sent notification letters to the individuals potentially involved in this incident providing them information about what happened and steps they can take to protect their personal information.

Based on the investigation of the incident, the following personal and protected health information may have been involved in the incident: patient information submitted to insurance companies and/or patient medical diagnoses.

DataXport and the El Paso Pulmonary Association take the security of patient information seriously, and DataXport is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including revising policies and procedures, changing passwords/strengthening password requirements, implementing additional technical safeguards, and improving physical security. The notification letters sent to potentially affected individuals also include information about steps that individuals can take to protect their information.

DataXport and the El Paso Pulmonary Association established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time and can be reached at 1-833-820-0901.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for both DataXport and El Paso Pulmonary Association, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

