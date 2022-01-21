Metzger Wickersham joins the campaign to end dangerous driving behavior with a scholarship contest for Pennsylvania high school seniors that stresses the dangers of drunk and distracted driving. First-place winners will receive $1,000 scholarships.

Metzger Wickersham Now Accepting 2022 Scholarship Contest Entries for PA High School Seniors Metzger Wickersham joins the campaign to end dangerous driving behavior with a scholarship contest for Pennsylvania high school seniors that stresses the dangers of drunk and distracted driving. First-place winners will receive $1,000 scholarships.

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania personal injury law firm of Metzger Wickersham is hosting its 10th annual "Road to Safety Scholarship Contest" this year with the goal of promoting safer driving habits, especially among young drivers. Pennsylvania high school seniors who will attend college or university after graduation can enter the contest from now until Friday, April 1, 2022. Multiple first-, second-, and third-place winners will be selected by members of the law firm. Scholarship prize values will be $1,000, $750, and $500, respectively.

To enter the Road to Safety Scholarship Contest, applicants must create a creative project that explains the dangers of unsafe driving behaviors, such as texting-and-driving, drunk driving, and speeding. Creative projects can take the form of videos, songs, mixed media presentations, posters, paintings, dances, and much more. A full set of contest rules can be read at https://www.mwke.com/about-us/road-to-safety-scholarship-contest/.

To submit an entry, all applicants must use a 2022 Entry Form, which can be loaded as a Google Doc by clicking this link.

Entries are being accepted by Metzger Wickersham in four ways:

Submitted directly by using the 2022 Entry Form

Digitally by sending an email to road2safety@mwke.com or using Google Drive, Dropbox, or another file-sharing service

Mailed and addressed with Attn: Road to Safety Scholarship Contest, 2321 Paxton Church Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110

Delivered to the law firm's main office at 2321 Paxton Church Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110 (advanced notification requested to ensure compliance with coronavirus safety standards)

Winners will be selected based on the effectiveness of the message, as well as the project's overall creativity. Members of Metzger Wickersham will announce the winners, which will include one or more applicants for each scholarship prize tier, shortly after the contest concludes.

For additional information about Metzger Wickersham and the Road to Safety Scholarship Contest, inquiring parties can visit https://www.mwke.com/.

