Tiff's Treats to Open First Colorado Store, Delivering Fresh, On-Demand Warm Cookies in Denver This Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats, the direct-to-consumer, on-demand delivery brand famous for inventing the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, will begin delivering its classic cookies from its first Colorado location opening this year at 1147 North Broadway in Denver.

Tiff's Treats will begin delivering its fresh, on-demand warm cookies in Denver this year.

From the new store at the corner of 12th and Broadway, Tiff's Treats will deliver cookies baked fresh for each order and still warm from the oven to the downtown, Capitol Hill, Lincoln Park and Cherry Creek areas.

With more than 70 retail distribution locations throughout Texas and the southeastern U.S., Tiff's Treats is expanding to the mountain west for the first time with its Denver location. "We can't wait to introduce Denver cookie fans to our on-demand warm cookie delivery and get to be a part of many significant moments to come. Birthdays, corporate events, milestones, special occasions – we're here to make these warm moments even sweeter and look forward to spreading joy and connection around Denver with our warm cookies," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.

Perfect for on-demand gifting or just to satisfy a sweet tooth, Tiff's Treats' menu features 11 timeless cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and Frost 'ems® Frosting Cups pairing options. Obsessed with perfecting the classics to ensure customer happiness, Tiff's Treats bakes with high-quality ingredients and delivers straight from the oven to homes and businesses in its delivery zones within about an hour from when an order is placed.

With more than 200 million cookies sold (chocolate chip and snickerdoodle topping the list of customer favorites), the brand has earned a cult-like following of cookie fans and a list of celebrity investors, including basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki and fashion designer Kendra Scott, as well as tennis star Andy Roddick and actress Brooklyn Decker.

Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen have written a book about their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $100 million in funding. It's Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff's Treats Kitchen, published by Harper Horizon, will be available early this year and will share homemade versions of some of the founders' favorite cookie recipes.

About Tiff's Treats

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 74 retail distribution locations in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 named ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit www.cookiedelivery.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tiff's Treats