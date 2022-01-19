New Bosch Power Tools GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Circular Saw Packs the Power of a Corded Tool into a Cordless Design

Fueled by a CORE18V battery, this newly engineered model brings an extra dose of long-lasting precision cutting to every project

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools , the global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, announced the latest addition to its circular saw line with the introduction of the GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw. Ergonomically designed for user comfort, the GKS18V-26L brings the Bosch Power Tool's coveted BITURBO BRUSHLESS™ technology to the core of the tool allowing for increased power, while completing a variety of heavy-duty projects. The GKS18V-26L circular saw offers pros the ideal cordless tool with build-in features to provide added mobility and visibility on the job, meeting their cutting needs.

"With this new blade left 7-1/4-inch saw, we are excited to provide users more flexibility for cutting ergonomics while maintaining the same great PROFACTOR performance that has been proven with our 7-1/4-inch blade right saws," said Anastasia Llamas, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "The new cordless circular saw allows for greater visibility when pushing the saw with your right hand due to the blade left orientation and auxiliary handle allowing for precise, straight motions."

Features and Benefits

With a wide array of features to enhance the tool's cutting power to provide an accurate cut every time, the GKS18V-26L is primed and ready to go to work inside the home or on a busy construction site.

Blade Left Design : Provides a clearer view of the blade for better cut-line visibility when held in the right hand, while also keeping the tool balance to the right, perfect for rip cuts.

Pivoting Dust Port : Rotates 360° directing dust or optional vacuum hose away from the user's body when saw is held in either hand.

Electronic Convenience Brake : Feature quickly stops the blade for less downtime between repeated cuts.

Cut-line LED : Illuminates workpiece cutting area for increased visibility.

2-5/8-inch Cut Capacity : Allows for easy cutting through 2X material across entire bevel range.

Auxiliary Handle – Handle designed to sit at an exacting height to allow for 2X guided straight cuts.

50° Bevel Range – Provides a bevel lock in the front of the saw.

Specifications

The GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw specifications include:

Voltage: 18V

Blade Diameter: 7-1/4-inch

RPM: 5,000

Electric Brake

Cutting Capacity 0° (45°/50°): 2-5/8-inch (1-7/8-inch | 1-11/16-inch)

Bevel range: 0-50°

Along with the GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw, the companion tool kit offers quality accessories supporting the product's peak performance. Product package includes 7-1/4-inch 24-Tooth Edge Circular Saw Blade, hex wrench, GBA18V80 18V CORE18V lithium-ion 8.0 Ah PROFACTOR™ performance battery, BC1880 18V fast charger, and a carrying bag.

The GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw comes with a limited lifetime warranty and will be available online and in store nationwide spring of 2022.

