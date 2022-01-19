Investing Strategies to Help Protect Your Finances Against Inflation Register for the January 25 special presentation

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the two-year mark of the pandemic, we're seeing rising inflation levels that could impact the savings and spending power of Americans. This inflationary pressure could affect how people save for a comfortable retirement. When you factor in that people are living longer and their retirement savings may have to go further, the inflation risk increases.

(PRNewsfoto/Edelman Financial Engines)

You are invited to join Edelman Financial Engines for a timely presentation on how to potentially reduce the risk of inflation to your savings and investments. You'll hear from Clarence Haynes from the Financial Education & Planning team at Edelman Financial Engines who will provide the firm's expert insights on how to help protect your wealth from inflation. The presentation will focus on:

The history of inflation, its causes and what the current environment could mean for your financial future.

Investments that may help protect your savings from rising inflation.

Strategies to help manage inflation in retirement, factoring in rising healthcare costs, the impact on your Social Security benefits, and cost-of-living adjustments if you have a pension plan.

What: Special Presentation – 10 Ways to Help Protect Your Wealth from Inflation

When: Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 3 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. ET.

Register for free here.

After the event, the presentation will be available on demand here

For more information, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com or www.EverydayWealth.com.

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America's top independent financial planning and investment advisor, as recognized by Barron's,1 with 150+ offices2 across the country and entrusted by 1.3 million clients to manage more than $291 billion in assets.3 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client's situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

For more information about Edelman Financial Engines, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com .

1 The 2021 Top 100 Independent Advisory Firm Ranking issued by Barron's is qualitative and quantitative, including assets managed, revenue generated, regulatory record, staffing levels and diversity, technology spending and succession planning. Firms elect to participate but do not pay to be included in the ranking. Investor experience and returns are not considered.

2 Data as of Dec. 31, 2020.

3 Data as of Sept. 30, 2021.

© 2022 Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. Edelman Financial Engines® is a registered trademark of Edelman Financial Engines, LLC. All advisory services offered through Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. (FEA), a federally registered investment advisor. Results are not guaranteed. AM1987795

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edelman Financial Engines