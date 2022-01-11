Touchplan and Alberici-Flintco Complete Enterprise Agreement

BOSTON and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchplan , an award-winning collaborative construction technology platform that enhances efficiency and improves construction project certainty, signed a 3-year enterprise-wide agreement with Alberici Constructors, Inc., and sister company Flintco, LLC.

Used by over 37,000 global construction professionals to optimize over $50 billion in project costs, Touchplan is the technology services group of MOCA Systems, Inc. It strives to deliver approachable, progressive data and analytics solutions that transform construction into a more collaborative, transparent, and adaptable process for everyone involved. (PRNewsfoto/Touchplan)

The agreement provides the two North American construction firms and their trade partners unlimited use of Touchplan's intuitive daily planning software. Along with collaboration capabilities that link a construction project's master schedule to the team's daily plan anywhere, anytime, Touchplan delivers unique jobsite data and analytics through its planning software platform and API capabilities to increase overall project efficiency for construction teams and more certainty for owners.

The diversified Alberici-Flintco enterprise is known for delivering superior construction quality and customer service for clients in multiple sectors, including commercial, heavy/light industrial, civil, healthcare, higher education, aerospace, multifamily, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive. With operations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Alberici-Flintco offers general contracting, construction management, and design-build solutions with self-perform capabilities including steel fabrication, concrete, and other key scopes of work.

"Alberici-Flintco is always looking for opportunities to innovate and to deliver best value for our clients," said Aaron Geiger, CTO, Alberici Group. "Several of our project teams are using Touchplan and sharing their success on how the technology has enhanced effective planning, collaboration, and communication. Touchplan has proven to be a force multiplier for our unique and innovative approach to Lean construction, which has made the process more collaborative and inclusive for all stakeholders. For us, it just made sense to deploy the technology on all our projects."

Touchplan's innovative daily project planning and analytics platform is trusted by more than 46,000 design and construction professionals around the world. To date, more than 3,300 project teams have used Touchplan successfully to optimize delivery of more than $55.4 billion in construction.

"Our goal at Touchplan is to provide our clients with the tools they need to deliver every project within budget and to exceed quality expectations," said Jimmy Suppelsa, Chief Revenue Officer at Touchplan. "We are excited to be working with companies like Alberici-Flintco as they continue to enhance their construction operations by utilizing technology to identify the root causes of uncertainty by capturing and analyzing valuable jobsite data."

About Alberici-Flintco

Alberici–Flintco is a leading North American construction company serving clients in the commercial, heavy/light industrial, energy, civil, healthcare, higher education, aerospace, multifamily, manufacturing, water/wastewater, and automotive markets. Founded in 1918 and 1908 respectively in St. Louis, MO, and Tulsa, OK, Alberici-Flintco is a recognized leader focused on providing clients with rock-solid reliability, the highest standards of quality and safety, and innovative solutions for the most complex construction challenges. With approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft professionals, Alberici-Flintco is ranked the 30th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021) with annual revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. More information at Alberici.com and Flintco.com

About Touchplan

Touchplan is a leading daily construction planning software that makes project outcomes more predictable and profitable. It strives to deliver approachable, progressive jobsite data and analytics solutions that transform construction into a more collaborative, transparent, and predictable process for everyone involved. Touchplan is committed to its belief that learning from data is the key to rapid recovery from project variances and improving both project certainty and profitability. Touchplan is the software division of privately held MOCA Systems, Inc. Learn more about Touchplan at touchplan.io.

