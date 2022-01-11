NORTHSTAR COMMENCES TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL 'ROOOF' AND RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol 'ROOOF' at the start of trading today. In addition, the Company's common shares are now eligible for book-entry and depository services at the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers in the United States. The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'ROOF'.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Aidan Mills, Northstar's President & CEO, states, "We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB. This listing, together with DTC eligibility, should help expand our Company's exposure to U.S. based investors and enhance trading liquidity for our U.S. based shareholders."

About OTCQB

To be eligible for OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency in the United States, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for American investors.

About DTC

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation that the OTCQB listing, coupled with DTC eligibility, should help expand the Company's exposure and liquidity for its U.S. based investors and shareholders. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

