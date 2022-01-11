Interactive Health International receives funding to support doctors to maintain their skills in Deep Space.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Interactive Health International (IHI) is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and up to $474,166 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). IHI is also contributing funding for a total investment of up to $948,000. These funds will be applied to further develop IHI's CyberPatient™ technology and the maintenance of competencies for medical crews involved in deep-space flight missions.

The isolation for extreme durations of time for deep-space missions results in medical crews losing their clinical competencies due to the lack of clinical practice. CyberPatient will provide a virtual hospital and other clinical environments with digitally enhanced patients for medical crews to routinely practice and hone their competencies.

"We are incredibly grateful to NRC IRAP and the CSA for their support toward our mission to deliver technology solutions that advance Canada's health and medical, educational system," says Dr. Karim Qayumi, Founder and CEO of IHI, "We are especially privileged to partner with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and Dr. Nadine Caron, Co-Director, University of British Columbia (UBC) Centre for Excellence in Indigenous Health in implementing the project. IHI, as a UBC and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute spin-off company, values these partnerships that help shift medical education into the future."

About IHI IHI is a digital technology development company focused on the medical and health education sector. IHI produces digitally enhanced, interactive, competency-based learning tools to address the gap between the theory and practice of medicine and support competency-based health education. These tools provide a virtual hospital and clinic environment under our trademark banner of CyberPatient™.

