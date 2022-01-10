BIOSYNTHETIC® TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INNOLEO®

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosynthetic® Technologies, LLC today announced the acquisition of Innoleo®, LLC, a privately-held distributor of quality castor derivatives for grease, lubricants, metal-working fluids, coatings and personal care applications. Through this purchase, Biosynthetic Technologies will now add a comprehensive line of castor and other oleo derivatives to its existing Estolide technology portfolio. The following products listed will be available globally, effective immediately:

Castor oil

Neutralized castor oil

Pale pressed castor oil

Castor oil, USP grade

Hydrogenated castor oil

12HSA 12-hydroxy stearic acid

Stearic acid, 70%

Methyl 12-hydroxy stearate

n,n ethylene bis 12-hydroxy Stearamide

Sebacic Acid

Dimethyl Sebacate

Dibutyl Sebacate

Ricinoleic Acid

Sodium Ricinoleate

Methyl Ricinoleate

Alongside the quality commodity products listed above, Biosynthetic Technologies markets a new class of high-performance bio-based products based on its proprietary Estolide Technology, for the use in lubricants and metalworking fluids. These estolides are biobased, biodegradable, non-bioaccumulative, and non-toxic.

"Meeting our focus of innovations for a sustainable future , our new line of commodity castor derivatives will create the perfect addition to our current Estolide product line. All products are highly suitable for the manufacture of Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EAL) formulations," said Dr. Matthew Kriech, COO of Biosynthetic Technologies and the new CEO of Innoleo, LLC.

"We are incredibly excited about this recent agreement with Biosynthetic Technologies, as this organization truly shares our goals and values for a sustainable future. The combined efforts of these companies, will enable us to reach even more customers around the world with our growing portfolio of renewable castor and other oleo derivatives, utilizing the broad network and geographic footprint of Biosynthetic Technologies," said Adele Savaiano, COO of Innoleo, LLC.

"These products are an excellent product line extension to BT's high-performance Estolides and specialty oleo derivatives. We now can offer the industry a full assortment of oleo product from very specialized to commodity," said Mark Miller, CEO at Biosynthetic Technologies. "The unique structure of castor oil offers interesting properties, making it appropriate for various industrial applications. Castor oil is valuable due to the high content of ricinoleic acid (RA), which is used in a variety of applications in the chemical, personal care and lubricant industries and provide a sustainable drop in replacement for many applications."

To learn more about these companies and their products, please contact dneubauer@biosynthetic.com.

About Biosynthetic® Technologies LLC:

Biosynthetic® Technologies manufactures a revolutionary new class of biobased synthetic compounds called Estolides that are made from organic fatty acids found in various bio-derived oils. These highly functional biosynthetic oils have numerous uses in lubricant, automotive, marine, pharma and personal care applications and can be used as the primary base oil of a formulation, a component of a base oil co-blend, or even as an additive. In addition to their high-performance properties, these renewable oils are biodegradable and nontoxic. Biosynthetic Technologies strives to make their mark on the world by delivering innovations for a sustainable future. For more information about Biosynthetic™ Technologies, please visit www.biosynthetic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Innoleo LLC:

Innoleo, LLC, founded in 2011, is a privately-held company specializing in the supply and distribution of castor oil and derivatives of castor oil for grease, lubricants, metal-working fluids, coatings and personal care applications. The Ohio based company has over 75 years of experience in the chemical industry with these renewable bio-based oleo derivatives. Please visit www.innoleo.com for more information.

