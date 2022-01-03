Twitter Completes Sale of MoPub

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that on January 1, 2022 it closed the sale of MoPub to AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) for $1.05 billion in cash.

"With the sale of MoPub completed, we continue to concentrate our efforts on enhancing ads across our platform. Our goal is to deliver faster growth in key areas and accelerate our product development," said Bruce Falck, GM of Revenue Products, Twitter.

The MoPub platform, including network mediation, Advanced Bidding, and Marketplace, will sunset on March 31, 2022. The MoPub Dashboard and Reporting will be available until April 8, 2022. Publishers will benefit from a 90-day transition period from close to migrate off the MoPub platform. AppLovin will directly assist customers in their migration to the AppLovin MAX platform.

