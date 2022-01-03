Triverus Consulting Welcomes Welling Lagrone as its Director, Technology Solutions Service Lead

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triverus Consulting today announced that Welling Lagrone will be joining Triverus as Director, Technology Solutions Service Lead, effective January 3, 2022.

Welling Lagrone

Triverus, an IT Consulting Services firm focused on helping clients transform their information into business value, has experienced accelerated growth that has increased its Community by more than 40% over the past year.

Triverus' Technology Solutions services, including Solutions Architecture, System Integration, Robotic Process Automation and Cloud Security are core services Triverus delivers to clients. Welling will be leading the development, enhancement and delivery of these and other related services in support of Triverus' continued growth.

Welling brings over 24 years of Technology Solution experience building enterprise web-based applications across a variety of technical platforms focused on delivering business value. Welling's leadership and technology experience will assist Triverus in the continuous evolution of its Technology Solution Services.

Prior to joining Triverus, Welling was the Director of Technology Development at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. He has also served as the Director of Engineering at America's Test Kitchen and GHX (Global Healthcare Exchange).

Triverus Consulting is a Boston based, Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), full-time employee, technology consulting firm that provides Technology Solutions, Information Asset Management and Agile Enablement Services from roadmap through execution with a focus on Life Sciences and Public Sector.

Triverus helps clients realize their business objectives by providing information technology expertise and services, based on proven approaches and accelerators.

