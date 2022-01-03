Optimizing Data Safety, NetFay Launches Peer-to-Peer Encrypted Private Data Platform

TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based start-up NetFay releases a Peer-to-Peer Encrypted Private Data Platform, a revolutionary SaaS and VSaaS solution, aimed to overcome the challenges of working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NetFay's advanced technology allows a safer experience of file-sharing and storing in public servers that risk exposing company private data.

NetFay will be showcasing their solution at the TTA Pavilion at Booth 61423 and 61837 in Sands — Hall G, Eureka Park, Las Vegas Convention Center, on 5-8 January 2022.

Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology - Science Park has approved the entry of NetFay in November 2021 which highlighted NetFay's technological development in providing online file access and group sharing services for cross-platform devices such as remote PCs, NBs, and mobile phones. With the peer-to-peer data encryption, the technology also stands out in terms of ensuring privacy and confidentiality.

The Peer-to-Peer Encrypted Private Data Platform provides remote office service access to data collaboration and group sharing. People do not need to upload private data to the public cloud, allowing companies cost-saving as it does not require monthly fees to extend more storage space.

The platform also offers uncomplicated IT settings that will ease people to access private data at home, in the office, or wherever they work with their notebook, PC, or smartphone. The SaaS and VSaaS subscription models on the platform allow remote workers to access private data located on home or office internal networks and ensure the confidentiality and security of the connection that has become an important issue.

In a bid to maintain data safety, an enterprise may set up a VPN, but most require complex settings by professional IT personnel that is impractical for remote working. Providing simple access, the platform enables employees to work remotely while allowing them to collaborate with multiple people by group authorization mechanism. Moreover, the platform is not only connected to storage but also can connect various streaming IoTs devices, like IP cameras or displays for more applications.

"It has the ease of use similar to that of a public cloud. At the same time, it retains the advantages of peer-to-peer encrypted communication to ensure personal data privacy. It can also build an IoT system for live streaming monitoring and multimedia resources," said Kuei-Fu Hsu, Founder, and CEO of NetFay.

The Platform is designed to transmit static data, streaming video, and audio data in real-time anytime and anywhere. It also enables AIoT edge computing where user can use a single sign-on account to use all services on the platform in real-time, including watch live view streaming data from network camera or display directly, with surveillance service and AI image process analysis applications.

To ensure data safety, private data can only be transmitted between edge devices directly and does not pass through any cloud server. This will allow users to access it without uploading and downloading private data from cloud servers between sender and receiver.

About NetFay:

NetFay was established in October 2018 by the market and R&D teams with many years of IoT experience, specialization in the field of surveillance, network storage and multimedia streaming.

NetFay has created a people-oriented private cloud management solution, that provides remote collaboration services and focuses on security and privacy.

NetFay's R&D team comes from famous conglomerates in the industry, process profound experience and are responsible for storage and surveillance of products and projects, integrated more than 41 international brands, more than 1,200 different network cameras successfully.

