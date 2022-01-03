International Stability Operations Association Announces Afghanistan Working Group

WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stability Operations Association (ISOA) has announced the formation of the ISOA Afghanistan Working Group (AWG). The purpose of this working group is for ISOA members – corporations, NGOs and individuals – to share information and take action regarding evacuation, resettlement and near-term stabilization efforts related to Afghanistan.

The withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops and sudden fall of the elected government in Afghanistan in late summer 2021 sent the nation of 34 million people into a period of upheaval and instability, and created a humanitarian and economic crisis of staggering size. For example, over half of the population of Afghanistan is on the verge of starvation. Many ISOA companies stand ready to assist and have come together to play a significant role to address this dire situation. The Afghanistan Working Group will serve as a platform to share information, experiences, ideas and calls-to-action regarding international humanitarian response, international development and stabilization programming. All AWG activities will be guided by ISOA members. ISOA's Afghanistan Working Group currently meets biweekly on Zoom.

ISOA has asked two veterans of Afghanistan-related programs to co-chair AWG: John Gastright of Amentum, ISOA board vice chairman and former Senior Deputy Assistant Secretary of State; and Jeffrey Grieco, former ISOA board member, current ISOA Advisory Board member and former USAID Assistant Administrator. Grieco currently serves as President & CEO of the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC).

"The main goal of the Afghanistan Working Group is to meet the immediate requirements of ISOA members," noted Grieco. "Meetings will cover current updates and members can recommend events for ISOA to undertake or provide critical business matchmaking with other members focused on Afghanistan programming."

Recent discussions by the Afghanistan Working Group will be the topics of two panels at ISOA's upcoming Middle East Conference in Dubai on January 18-20, 2022. Critical subjects that may be covered include visa processing, evacuations, humanitarian efforts, resettlement projects and the banking system. Both ISOA members and non-members can sign up to attend this conference to participate in these substantive discussions.

To learn more about ISOA's Afghanistan Working Group and to sign up for AWG emails, visit the AWG Resource Page or contact support@stability-operations.org . Ongoing participation in ISOA's AWG is available to ISOA members only. Information about ISOA's Middle East Conference is available at stability-operations.org/page/dubai2022.

