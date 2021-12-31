ActivatedYou ™ Celebrates International Mind-Body Wellness Day on January 3rd With Founder Maggie Q's Top Tips For a Healthier Life

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year approaches, ActivatedYou and its founder, actor Maggie Q, encourages people to take part in International Mind-Body Wellness Day on January 3, 2022.

"My personal health journey has led me to do extensive research into nutrition and its impact on my body and mind. I believe that maintaining a healthy lifestyle as well as a connection with yourself, others and the environment is essential," says Maggie Q.

In preparation for International Mind-Body Wellness day on January 3rd, 2022, Maggie Q shares her best mind-body wellness tips:

Maggie Q's 3 Favorite Mind-Body Wellness Practices

Invert for ENERGY

Whether it's a headstand, a downward dog pose, or simply hanging off the edge of your bed, placing your head below your heart is great for your health. Maggie believes that simply incorporating a few minutes of "inverted time" into your day can dramatically support your mental clarity and increase your energy. She practices a few inverted yoga poses a day as part of her morning routine. The increased oxygen to her brain first thing in the morning is amazing for helping with concentration, memory, and thinking throughout the day.

Power up with PREbiotics

Most of us take probiotics, but prebiotics — a form of dietary fiber that feeds the 'friendly' bacteria in your gut — are just as important for health. In short, when these good bacteria are well fed they help keep you strong and vibrant, too! Maggie loves getting her daily dose of prebiotics in the morning when she takes her supplements. Her favorite go-to supplement is ActivatedYou Morning Complete . This powerful wellness drink contains prebiotics, probiotics, and energy nutrients to help kickstart your metabolism and keep your spirits lifted.





Clean up for CALM

A clean space reflects a clear mind. Completing simple chores immediately throughout the day will make your space tidier and when you are more organized it is so much easier to complete your other tasks. Practice Maggie Q's 'pick up your surroundings to promote peace' by this simple morning hack: before you leave your room, make your bed! This easy chore will help you start your day feeling focused and productive. The best part - when you end your day you'll come back to the same clean relaxed space to lay your head.

In addition to sharing her tips, Maggie Q has created a special ActivatedYou coupon to celebrate International Mind-Body Wellness day. Customers can use the coupon code "ACTIVATED30" for 30% off wellness products sitewide from January 1-10, 2022 at Activatedyou.com

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand, Qeep Up, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission Impossible 3 — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition. At this point, Maggie knows more about what to do to look and feel your best than most nutritionists or dieticians! And that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou. In her latest onscreen project, Maggie Q starred in the 2021 action film, The Protégé.

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou is founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor, Maggie Q, and Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believe that in order to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body, and spirit. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health, and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Morning Complete , Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , Active Enzyme , and Mito Vitality . Read more about Morning Complete .

To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, and @ActivatedYou on Twitter.

