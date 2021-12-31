130+ Exhibitors to Showcase Innovation at CES 2022 Unveiled Las Vegas Media-only audience will get a sneak preview of the tech debuting at the show

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

CES Unveiled Las Vegas, the official media event of CES, will feature 130+ exhibitors ahead of CES 2022. Exhibitors, including Jabra, Kohler, Lutron Electronics and more will showcase groundbreaking technologies for media to experience two days before the show floor opens. Product debuts from the honorees of this year's CES Innovation Awards will be on display.

WHEN:

Monday, January 3, 2022

5-8:30 PM PT (Immediately following CES 2022 Tech Trends to watch)

Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Level 2, Shorelines Exhibit Hall

*This event is not available on the official CES 2022 digital venue.

DETAILS:

Unveiled Las Vegas is open only to registered media. Those who attend CES 2022 Tech Trends to Watch will get early access into the event. Unveiled Las Vegas is not available for those accessing CES digitally, although highlights will be played throughout the show. B-roll and photos from Unveiled Las Vegas will be available.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For 55 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

Jan. 3, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV

CES 2022 Media Days

Jan. 3-4, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV

CES 2022

Jan. 5-8, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association