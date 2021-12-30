Entrepreneur Tricia Meyer named on Forbes Next 1000 List

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricia Meyer, an entrepreneur who grew her law practice into one of the fastest-growing woman-owned law firms in the country, has been recognized by Forbes on its Next 1000 list.

Meyer landed a spot on Forbes Next 1000 list, which celebrates today's boldest and inspiring entrepreneurs who are redefining the American Dream. Meyer is the Founder + Managing Attorney of Meyer Law, a business law firm with offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver and Traverse City. Meyer has a portfolio of thousands of clients that includes startups featured on ABC's Shark Tank, fast-growing technology companies that have graced the Inc.500 list, and large, worldwide companies.

"Being recognized by Forbes is any entrepreneurs dream!" says Meyer. "I am thrilled to be recognized on the Forbes Next1000 list, alongside so many inspiring entrepreneurs!"

Forbes Next1000 list was chosen by top business minds and entrepreneurial superstars including LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and Morgan Stanley managing director Carla Harris.

"This recognition by Forbes illustrates the very reason Meyer Law is different," says Meyer. "Being and entrepreneur and a lawyer gives me different perspective and is the reason the team at Meyer Law is so mission-driven and solution-driven, helping our clients move their business forward," says Meyer.

Forbes Next 1000 adds to a growing list of accolades for Meyer this year! Not only was Meyer Law named one of the fastest growing law firms in the United States by LawFirm 500 for fourth year in a row, but Meyer was also recognized earlier this year as a nominee for the Los Angeles Times Women Inspiration Awards and as a Leading Lawyer in business and technology law for the fifth year in a row!

Find the full list of trailblazing entrepreneurs on the Forbes Next 1000 list at https://www.forbes.com/next1000/. Learn more about Meyer Law at www.MeetMeyerLaw.com and follow Meyer Law on Instagram @loveyourlawyer.

