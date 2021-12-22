Star Atlas receives over $3 million investment from Animoca Brands

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Atlas , the AAA-quality next-gen gaming metaverse built on the Solana blockchain, today announced Animoca Brands has committed to purchasing over $3 million worth of Star Atlas NFT spaceships.

The NFT spaceships sold to Animoca Brands are part of the Galactic Asset Offering (GAO). All revenue from asset sales during the GAO will be used to further the development of the Star Atlas metaverse. In-game assets purchased can be utilized immediately in the browser-based minigame, SCORE, that launched on December 16. More in-game items can be purchased once other NFT drops are released, including several more spaceships dropping for the Shipmas initiative going on through December 26th.

As players and investors continue to pour into the immersive intergalactic metaverse, Star Atlas has released a tool to enable the purchase of its full utility in-game NFT assets in bulk while keeping the same fair terms and conditions as individual players, reflecting its ethos of bringing power to the people. The bulk purchase inquiry tool is available as part of the Galactic Marketplace.

Star Atlas features immersive, photo-realistic graphics and is being hailed as the blockchain-based title most likely to grip a mainstream audience. This allows for an ideal partnership with Animoca Brands, a global leader in gamification and blockchain with a large portfolio of over 150 investments in NFT-related companies and decentralized projects that are contributing to building the open metaverse.

Michael Wagner, co-founder and CEO of Star Atlas, commented: "We are placing a high level of consideration into every aspect of our economics and governance model. These spaceships will allow players to create value from their participation in the ecosystem. With the help of Animoca Brands' partnership, we hope to become a leader in the play-to-earn space by creating a metaverse with the opportunity for players to create real-world impact on their lives."

Star Atlas is striving to be the first blockchain game to deliver a AAA-grade cinematic-quality visual experience. The game's real-time graphics are powered by Unreal Engine 5's Nanite, which allows textural detail to be custom-designed down to the pixel. This will provide Star Atlas with an almost lifelike feel and introduce a level of gameplay fluidity not shared by other blockchain-based titles at present.

Yat Siu, the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, commented: "We are looking forward to using these hyper-realistic spaceships in the Star Atlas metaverse when it launches, and to capitalize on its promising in-game economy while we drive opportunities for collaboration and synergy with our products, partners, and the other companies in our investment portfolio."

Pablo Quiroga, co-founder and CRO of Star Atlas, added: "Inspiring collaborations are valuable when the community at large benefits from early visionary supporters like Animoca Brands. Web 3 encourages us to co-create The Metaverse and reminds us of one of our core values, the collective. Downstream distribution of in-game assets will be a cornerstone to the growth of Decentralized Autonomous Corporations (DACs) at Star Atlas."

Players in Star Atlas initially choose a character role, for example, in Transport or Construction, or as a Miner or Data Scanner, and so on, which shapes the nature of their in-game activities, and owning items they use in the game as NFTs. This includes everything from ships to equipment to character skins, and even their metaverse accommodation. Several game assets are already on sale at the game's marketplace, with asset prices ranging from $20 to over $1 million.

SCORE, a core gameplay feature focused on the management of deep space NFTs that earn players the in-game ATLAS currency, is available now. Interested players can join the fleet and learn more about SCORE here.

Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain, real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies.

Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol established a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience. Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership. To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com , join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships.

