NBC to Air This Year's CLASH Endurance Daytona Event

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second year in a row, NBC will air the CLASH Endurance Daytona triathlon event which took place at the Daytona International Speedway™ on December 3-5, 2021. The first broadcast of the professional event aired just days after the event on NBCSN Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The second show aired on NBCSN on Thurs., December 16, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. EST. In addition to these two national broadcasts, the NBC Network channel will also make the CLASH Endurance Daytona Triathlon available to even larger audiences, showcasing the event for viewers on New Year's Day, January 1, 2022 at 5 p.m. EST. This allows those tuning in from east coast to west coast the opportunity to watch simultaneously.

International sports fans from the Middle East to Australia can also check out the broadcast with more than 135 territories/regions abroad airing the same show as seen on NBC. With 18 media partners around the globe, CLASH Endurance is thrilled to share this exciting event in markets such as: Belgium, Brazil, Pan Asia, South Africa, Singapore and Canada.

Cheer on an incredible professional field that consists of numerous World Champions, an Olympic Gold Medalist and simply many of the sport's best as they battle it out at the DAYTONA Distance® at the Daytona International Speedway for the $100K prize purse and winning titles! Hear how one pro endured a near-death incident that most would have never survived and continue being inspired by age group athletes of all levels and athletic abilities. Event weekend will include participants ranging in age from youth to 86-years-young with some competitors taking on the event as a family demonstrating the important benefits of an active lifestyle early on. Learn from renowned sports physician and best-selling author, Dr. Jordan Metzl, as he shares active lifestyle tips for weekend warriors to those competing at the highest level.

CEO of CLASH Endurance, Bill Christy says "The DAYTONA Distance (100K) is a unique equalizer as it requires athletes to have that perfect balance of both endurance and speed. The professionals demonstrate incredible tenacity that leaves most of us in awe. Equally impressive are the age group athletes that travel from numerous countries and states to compete; juggling careers, families and more – truly to live their best life with every stroke, pedal and stride."

CLASH Endurance®, previously known as CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA, is led by athletes to enhance the race experience for athletes and their families and delivers exceptional endurance sports events at speedways across the US. Our mission is to advance the sport with family-friendly, professionally managed races for all ages and race abilities. CHALLENGENORTHAMERICA initially founded the first two hallmark events CHALLENGE DAYTONA and CHALLENGE MIAMI, and now the company is taking on additional endurance sports and expanding offerings beyond the triathlon festival. CLASH Endurance DAYTONA will be held in place of CHALLENGEDAYTONA at the iconic Daytona International Speeedway®, home of "The Great American Race™®"—the Daytona 500. In addition, the new "bucket-list" event of 2021, CHALLENGEMIAMI at Homestead-Miami Speedway® will now be known as CLASH Endurance MIAMI held in March 2021. The company will also be hosting two new races in 2022, in Watkins Glen, NY and Atlanta, GA, taking place on July 8-10 and November 11-13, respectively. CLASH Endurance will further expand its portfolio to seven or more races in 2023, all of which are planned to include professional races with prize purse offerings and will be televised globally.

