FDA Approves TEZSPIRE™ (tezepelumab-ekko), AstraZeneca and Amgen's First-in-Class Treatment for Severe Asthma

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with AstraZeneca and Amgen in naming TEZSPIRE™, the first and only biologic to consistently and significantly reduce asthma exacerbations in a broad population of severe asthma patients.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates AstraZeneca and Amgen on the FDA approval of TEZSPIRE," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "TEZSPIRE is much-needed treatment for patients who suffer from frequent exacerbations associated with severe asthma. It has the potential to improve the quality of life for this underserved patient population.

TEZSPIRE was approved following a priority review by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

"We believe 'TEZSPIRE' is a great brand name for a truly innovative product," Dettore said. "We hope this product finds commercial success and, more importantly, provides relief for patients suffering from severe, uncontrolled asthma."

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,600 marketed healthcare names for over 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

