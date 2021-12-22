California Credit Union Delivers Holiday Toys & Gifts To Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union has partnered with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club to bring some holiday magic to hundreds of Club kids, providing over 450 new toys and gifts donated by the credit union, its employees and members.

California Credit Union volunteers distribute gifts to Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club families and community members during the organization’s annual holiday event. The credit union provided over 450 new toys donated by the credit union, its employees and members during a branch drive.

The toys were distributed during the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club holiday celebration on December 21st, with over 600 holiday gifts given to the Club families it serves in communities across Northeast Los Angeles. Credit union volunteers also were on hand to help organize and distribute gifts for the kids.

"There is nothing like the joy of a child receiving a special gift during the holidays, and we are honored to support the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in bringing that magic alive," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We want to thank all of our members and our credit union team for so enthusiastically participating in our toy drive to spread the spirit of giving and community during this holiday season."

"Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club will be distributing toys to over 600 children and teens this holiday, thanks to the help of California Credit Union," said Carlyn Oropez, Ed.M., Director of Operations, Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club. "We are so grateful for their support in our efforts to ensure children in one of the most impoverished areas of Los Angeles have a happy holiday this year."

The organization's mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, care and responsible members of the community. Throughout the pandemic, it has provided weekly food distribution to anyone in need, as well as helped children and teens access technology, complete schoolwork and receive tutoring. Classes for teens include gang prevention, Relationship Smarts, social interaction, wellness, the arts, and physical fitness. For more information about the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, please visit labgc.org.

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Visit ccu.com for more information, or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

