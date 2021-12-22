Boliden signs agreement with Metso Outotec regarding expansion of Odda

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden has signed an agreement with Metso Outotec regarding the expansion investment in Odda zinc smelter. The agreement includes, among other things, a roasting plant, sulfuric acid plant, leaching technology and engineering services. The expansion investment in Odda will take place between 2021 - 2024.

"The expansion of Boliden Odda means a new standard for zinc smelting in both sustainability performance and cost efficiency. We follow our plan and are confident that the collaboration with Metso Outotec will contribute to our development towards producing more zinc with the world's best climate profile, says Daniel Peltonen, President Business Area Smelters, Boliden."

The production capacity in Boliden Odda will increase from the current 200,000 tonnes to 350,000 tonnes per annum. Commissioning of the new capacity has been decided for Q4 2024. The agreement with Metso Outotec amounts to 150 MEUR and is included in a previously announced investment of 700 MEUR for the expansion of the smelter in Odda, most of which will be implemented in 2022 and 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Mail: klas.nilsson@boliden.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/997/3477173/1513622.pdf Press Release Metso

View original content:

SOURCE Cision AB