Wisconsin dairy operation sells for more than $11.4 million in series of Schrader auctions

Wisconsin dairy operation sells for more than $11.4 million in series of Schrader auctions

FENNIMORE Wis., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidating a dairy operation today calls for close attention to logistics and a sound understanding of land, livestock and machinery. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company faced such a challenge recently in the multi-part auction of Bollant Farms, in Grant County, Wisconsin.

The operation required the sale of 211 acres, 3,375 head of cattle, and equipment used in the operation.

"Steve and Delores Bollant are well respected in the industry and had managed the business well, so that made a big difference," said R.D. Schrader, president of the auction company.

The result was a total sale price of more than $11.4 million. The sale of assets was conducted in multiple parts, beginning with the November 17 auction of land, facilities and cattle for $6,839,200. That auction, which also included a milking parlor, heifer barns and employee housing, attracted 28 registered bidders from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida, Indiana and Texas. The buyer of the milking parlor had the first right to enter a lease for an additional 1,500 acres, ensuring compliance with Department of National Resources manure runoff regulations.

A separate agreement for sale of silage and haylage brought another $2,285,000. Finally, the auction of equipment on December 15 brought another $2,300,000. That resulted in a total of $11,424,200.

"To make things go more smoothly, we allowed a month to get the livestock off the land before we auctioned the equipment and personal property," said Schrader agent Darrell Crapp.

Those seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 800-451-2709.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of agricultural land and equipment throughout the United States. The company is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

For more information:

Carl Carter, 205-910-1952

View original content:

SOURCE Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company