Spindrift® Spiked Hard Seltzer Wins in 'Best of' Industry Awards Spindrift Spiked Half and Half is Named Best of Show, Best Hard Seltzer; All Spiked Flavors Win Accolades

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindrift® Spiked, the newest beverage alcohol innovation from Spindrift, the fastest growing top 10 Sparkling Water Brand in the U.S.1, has won best Hard Seltzer at the Beverage Digest Awards 2021 for its Half & Half flavor. Spindrift® Spiked Half & Half was also named "Best in Show" in the 2021 Canned Challenge tasting competition. All three of Spindrift's other Spindrift Spiked flavors – Lime, Mango and Pineapple – received distinction as finalists, including gold (Pineapple), silver (Lime and Mango).

In the judges' commentary for Beverage Digest 2021 Awards, Spindrift Spiked was called out for its clean packaging and simple messaging that conveys a healthy alternative. In the 2021 Canned Challenge, a double-blind tasting with a panel of industry professionals including master sommeliers, directors and retailers, Spindrift beat out more than 35 other brands to claim the "Best of Show" top spot.

"In March, we introduced something very different to the hard seltzer category: real squeezed fruit, super low calories, low alcohol – all plainly called out on the front label panel. We weren't sure how it would be received. It was great to get this acknowledgement to further support the growing movement of real ingredients and transparency in the hard sparkling water market," said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift.

The Spiked Half & Half flavor's awards is a testament to its delicious and unique tasting profile that only real squeezed lemon and brewed black tea can deliver. We're continuing to develop new flavors as we see Spindrift Spiked emerging as a unique offering in an explosive hard seltzer category," continues Creelman. "With the success of the initial launch, Spiked will look to expand to additional markets in 2022."

Spindrift Spiked is a lightly carbonated hard sparkling water made with only real ingredients, alcohol from sugar cane and no synthetic natural flavors, sweeteners or additives. Spindrift Spiked is available in a 12-pack variety at 82-95 calories and four percent ABV per 12-oz. can with four flavors: Pineapple, Mango, Lime and Half & Half.

About Spindrift

Spindrift® is the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it. Spindrift works with family farms to source the best-tasting fruit to make the fresh juices and rich purees they use. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water that tastes just like the fruit in its name. Varieties include: the new Sparkling Lemonade line (Lemon Limeade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Pink Lemonade), Pineapple, Lime, Blackberry, Cranberry Raspberry, Cucumber, Half Tea & Half Lemon, Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Mango, Strawberry, and Raspberry Lime. Spindrift sparkling water is available nationwide at grocery retailers and café-style restaurants, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon and shop.drinkspindrift.com. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift is headquartered in Newton, MA. Want to be the first to hear about flavor launches, exclusive discounts and the latest news? Join the Drifter community at www.drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

1 IRI MULO Sparkling/Seltzer/Mineral Water Latest 4, 13 and 26 weeks.

