Lexitas Announces Acquisition of TaylorMorse

Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled legal support services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of TaylorMorse. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA, TaylorMorse is a premier resource for medical record retrieval and serves both the legal and insurance community. This acquisition enhances Lexitas' commitment for growth in the West Coast market.

"TaylorMorse's dedication to their clients is a perfect fit within the Lexitas core value of Service Excellence. This acquisition represents an opportunity for us to expand our reach in civil litigation in California. I am thrilled to welcome them to our family of companies!" said Brandy Patrick, Lexitas Records Division President.

Mark Taylor, President of TaylorMorse said, "Personal service, attention to detail, fostering long lasting relationships with our clients, vendors, and providers; these are the principles that set TaylorMorse apart in the highly competitive world of medical record retrieval."

"Lexitas shares the same principles and together, we will create a formidable presence in the legal support realm. We are honored to join the Lexitas family, creating a synergy we never dreamed possible," said Mace Morse, CEO of TaylorMorse.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies and is a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

