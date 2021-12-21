Independent Research Firm Names Stensul a Vendor in Now Tech Email Marketing Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stensul, the platform for collaboration email creation, is recognized in Forrester Research 's "Now Tech: Email Marketing Vendors, Q4 2021" report in the workflow collaboration category, the first time the category appears.

"Stensul is honored to be acknowledged by Forrester. Our technology enables teams to address the major headache around email creation and collaboration," said Noah Dinkin, Stensul's Founder and CEO. "We are especially pleased to see a new category in their 'Now Tech' report that we believe reflects the ability of the Stensul Email Creation Platform™ to enhance collaboration around complex workflows."

Forrester describes the new workflow collaboration category in the Now Tech report as including "vendors that aid email creation among stakeholders like operations, designers, agencies, and brand and compliance teams. These vendors automate approvals and content permissions, store assets, and integrate with enterprise collaboration tools like Slack to speed the pace and quality of email message development."

The Forrester report pointed out the pandemic prompted a 94% rise in email volume in 2020. The firm suggests that marketers may want to "prioritize integration capabilities" and notes that "vendors that connect easily to others give you the flexibility to assemble a best-of-breed suite and to accommodate present and future internal tech stack requirements."

New Stensul integrations with Asana and Wrike are the two latest examples of that orientation. They join Stensul's increasing portfolio of deep integrations. They enhance collaboration, so teams can create better emails in less time. Email program performance increases once teams have more time to test, analyze, and optimize email strategy.

"Creating an email is already a collaborative process, involving stakeholders across functions and management levels," Dinkin said. "Yet most companies are still suffering from not having a proper platform to support a collaborative way of working, often using disconnected single-purpose tools. The result is a painstakingly slow process that prevents companies from being more competitive in their market."

Asana and Wrike join Stensul's existing integrations with Adobe Campaign, Marketo, and Workfront, Oracle Eloqua and Responsys, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Iterable, Braze, Liveclicker, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Outlook, among others.

The Stensul Email Creation Platform™ dramatically reduces email creation time - by up to 90% - so teams can better focus on improving email performance. Stensul makes this possible by streamlining the collaboration process and simplifying email creation for all marketers, so they can create high-performing emails that drive stronger results. Stensul integrates with all leading ESPs/MAPs, including Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, Adobe Campaign, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, as well as workflow platforms, image libraries, live content, link tracking, and messaging platforms. Top brands that trust Stensul to solve their most demanding email problems include ASICS, BMW, Capital One, Clover Health, Greenhouse, and Yahoo, among others.

