The Green Coffee Company Completes $9.6 million Series B Funding; Announces Upsize; To Become Colombia's #2 Largest Coffee Producer

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Coffee Company (GCC), a Legacy Group portfolio company, is excited to report that it has closed its initial $9.6 million Series B funding round and now has over 180 individual investors in the business.

GCC has also announced that they have contracted to purchase 2,340 additional acres of coffee land adjacent to their existing farms, which nearly doubles their existing landholdings. This acquisition positions them to become the #2 largest coffee producer in all of Colombia as they finish planting additional coffee trees at their farms, which process is already substantially underway.

The Company has decided to upsize the Series B funding round by an additional $3.5 million to accelerate its growth plans to become the #1 producer of coffee in the country as a result of this incredible momentum and to complete the acquisition.

With this acquisition and the development of the acquired land, the Green Coffee Company can become the #1 largest coffee producer in Colombia with their 4,700 acres of available farmland prior to the projected 2025 sale or IPO without the need for any further acquisitions.

GCC has decided to extend the Series B funding round due to incredible investor demand and to complete the acquisition described above. They are giving all investors a chance to invest at the $700 per share price that was just offered in the Series B funding round.

The company's innovative business model allows complete control of the supply chain: from cultivation, through processing, to direct trade with end clients. The GCC's holistic approach to the coffee sector and commitment to best environmental practices not only establishes the long-term profitability and sustainability of the business, but also improves the quality of the coffee produced on the farms.

A projected 7x return for investors in this funding round through a potential 2025 IPO exit gives investors an unprecedented opportunity to generate significant returns from one of the world's most timeless and in-demand commodities.

