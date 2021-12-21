FTX US Announces Payments Integration with Stratos Jets

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec., 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX US ("the Company"), a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Stratos Jets Charters Inc ("Stratos"), a private jet charter broker based in Orlando, Florida. Through this partnership, Stratos will be accepting payments in both crypto and fiat through the FTX Pay platform. FTX Pay through Stratos will only be available to FTX US customers.

FTX Pay is a service that allows companies to accept payments in both crypto and traditional currencies in a fast and efficient process when compared to traditional credit card payments. As a result of the partnership, Stratos will choose which coins/crypto they will accept for payments for its services. With the integration of FTX Pay, customers for Stratos will be charged a 1.5% fee as opposed to the 4% fee associated with standard credit card payments.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX US, commented on today's news, "We built FTX Pay in order to provide businesses with a quick, secure and inexpensive way to accept payment in any type of currency, with the end goal of revising the global payments landscape. As an organization, Stratos prioritizes the customer experience and we're happy to assist them in this process through our payment platform. It's exciting to work with an industry leader and assist in bettering their customer experience while also elevating the presence of digital assets outside of the traditional financial landscape."

Joel Thomas, CEO of Stratos Jet Charters Inc., says that in searching for a crypto partner to integrate with its online booking platform Stratos Marketplace, FTX.US was an ideal fit: FTX offers more features than any other major US platform and it sets the industry standard for security. "The FTX.US platform is sophisticated yet simple for clients to use, and it integrates seamlessly with our air charter marketplace."

The Stratos marketplace can be used on desktop or mobile devices, giving those making travel plans the ability to search for and book flights instantly. Travelers can also check itineraries and passenger information, as well as confirm catering and ground services for upcoming flights. Now with the new FTX integration, in just a few extra clicks, clients can also easily book and pay for their charter flights.

"With the current unprecedented level of demand for private aviation, Stratos was looking for a more secure and efficient way of securing client payments for charter flights," adds Thomas. "We felt that accepting crypto as a form of payment would dramatically reduce our risk vs credit cards and we selected FTX Pay due to the sophisticated simplicity of their platform and its ability to seamlessly integrate it within our air charter marketplace. Within the first week of integrating the FTX payment platform into Stratos Air Charter Marketplace, we've transacted roughly a half a million dollars in revenue."

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Our mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and become the market leading US cryptocurrency exchange.

To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

About Stratos Jet Charters Inc.

Based in Orlando, FL, Stratos Jet Charters Inc. has been providing private jet broker services across the United States and around the world for nearly two decades. In that time, Stratos has developed a reputation for outstanding service and safety. With strong industry relationships, a trip support department and a unique additional $50 million liability policy above operators' insurance, Stratos strives to provide private jet travel that offers value and convenience as well as the height of service and safety. To learn more, please visit: StratosJets.com

