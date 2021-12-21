FleetPride Presents $30,000 Donation to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that its Senior Director of Marketing, Victoria Roberts, recently presented a $30,000 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® on behalf of the company, after successfully launching the company's first ever GivingTuesday campaign. The funds donated will support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

"To give back as a team, with the support of our customers, is incredibly rewarding for us" - Mike Duffy , FleetPride

"I am incredibly proud to be a part of this great organization and delighted with how quickly our employees and customers rallied around our first GivingTuesday effort," said Roberts.

FleetPride kicked off its 2021 GivingTuesday efforts on Nov. 30 by encouraging customers and employees to make a purchase through the new FleetPride.com, with a percentage of online sales from that day benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Partnerships like this are fueling the $11.5 billion, six-year St. Jude strategic plan, which includes tripling its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

"Working together to raise funds for this cause is something the entire team was honored to be a part of," said Mike Duffy, CEO of FleetPride. "This time of year, we have so much to be thankful for. To give back as a team, with the support of our customers, is incredibly rewarding for us."

As a leader in the industry, FleetPride is committed to strengthening its charitable efforts and has long-term plans to continue raising awareness and support for organizations like St. Jude.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 282 stores, 60 service centers and five distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,700 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

