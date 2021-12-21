Eve and Republic Airways announce partnership to develop regional operator network of the future with an order for up to 200 eVTOL aircraft

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Air Mobility, an Embraer company, and Republic Airways Holdings Inc, announced today a Memorandum of Understanding and Letter of Intent to purchase up to 200 of Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) to explore additional opportunities within its subsidiaries, such as LIFT Academy, that are focused on workforce development initiatives and the future of air travel. The strategic relationship will focus on developing a deployment network throughout the Central and East Coast markets of the United States, with an initial focus on the Boston, New York and Washington, D.C. markets.

In preparation for the first Urban Air Mobility (UAM) flights with Eve's aircraft, the companies have agreed to establish a working group that will study the requirements of future AOCs (Airline Operating Certificates) where Eve's aircraft can be deployed in specific markets and missions. This same working group will also examine the feasibility of additional services from other types of urban air vehicles, which could further expand access into new markets

"Republic's commitment to provide sustainable aviation solutions to our codeshare partners, American, Delta and United, relies on continued investments in both workforce development and emerging clean technologies. The strategic relationship with Eve builds upon decades of a successful relationship with Embraer that has expanded access to regional airports across the country, and we believe Eve's UAM platform could play a critical role in our future workforce development initiatives," said Bryan Bedford, President and CEO of Republic Airways.

"This partnership is a new chapter of a longstanding alliance and a shared tradition of excellence between Republic and Embraer, and now Eve. Republic has the expertise of flying extensive route networks in the United States that are similar to what we expect to see with UAM on a different geographical scale. Beyond that, the deployment of our eVTOL will provide millions of passengers in the country with a faster and better solution as their last-mile option," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

About Republic Airways Inc.

Founded in 1974, Republic Airways is one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S. Republic operates a fleet of more than 220 Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with daily flights to 100 cities in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. The airline provides fixed-fee flights operated under its codeshare partners' brands: American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. The airline employs about 6,000 aviation professionals. Learn more at www.rjet.com.

In May 2018, Republic opened the Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy, a commercial aviation pilot and maintenance technician training school in Indianapolis. LIFT uses state-of-the-art training technologies that combine flight, flight simulator, online and in-classroom training. Graduates have a defined pathway to a job as a pilot or aircraft technician at Republic. Learn more at www.flywithlift.com.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is a new, independent company dedicated to accelerating the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, its singular focus takes a comprehensive approach to the UAM industry by providing a holistic ecosystem. Its advanced electric vertical aircraft (EVA) coupled with its comprehensive global services and support network, and a unique air traffic management solution make it a serious contender in this space. Eve is the first company to graduate from EmbraerX. For more information, visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

