Benson Hill Management Will Speak In-Person in 2022 at FARMCON, ICR Conference 2022 and Family Farms Group Winter Conference

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, today announced Matt Crisp, Benson Hill's Chief Executive Officer, will participate at FARMCON on January 6, 2022, in Kansas City, MO. DeAnn Brunts, Chief Financial Officer, will join Crisp on January 11, 2022, to attend the ICR Conference 2022 in Orlando, FL. On February 8, 2022, Crisp will join the Benson Hill team at the Family Farms Group Winter Conference.

Matt Crisp, Benson Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate at FARMCON on January 6, 2022, in Kansas City, MO. DeAnn Brunts, Chief Financial Officer, will join Crisp on January 11, 2022, to attend the ICR Conference 2022 in Orlando, FL. On February 8, 2022, Crisp will join the Benson Hill team at the Family Farms Group Winter Conference.

FARMCON will bring together founders, traders, producers and entrepreneurs focused on building innovation and current practices for critical agribusinesses and the farmgate. The visionary conference dives into top investment strategies, trades, market forecast and alternative solutions and revenue streams. Crisp and conference organizer Kevin Van Trump, along with other panelists, will discuss during a panel, The Future of Food & Farming, key areas of growth in food for health, new technologies, climate change pressure, carbon credits, going direct to the consumer, regenerative agriculture, plant-based meats, and much more. Register for the in-person conference through the following link: FARMCON Registration.

In addition, Brunts and Crisp will participate in the ICR Conference 2022, one of the largest investment conferences of the year, centered on gaining industry insights and addressing today's important topics and issues such as ESG. Crisp and Brunts will participate in a fireside chat.

Crisp and the Benson Hill team will participate at Family Farms Group Winter Conference along with leaders in the agriculture industry adapting to the ever-growing and changing landscape. CEO, Matt Ronken, Family Farms Group, and Crisp will take to the stage to discuss the evolving market, and how to enhance profit, reduce risk, and build value to be able to grow, compete, and drive success now and for future generations of farmers. Registration for the in-person conference is available through this link: Winter Conference Registration.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

Contacts

Investors: Ruben Mella: (314) 714-6313 / rmella@bensonhill.com

Media: Melanie Bernds: (314) 605-6363 / mbernds@bensonhill.com

Media Kit

Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Benson Hill Biosystems)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Benson Hill