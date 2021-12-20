Significance, Inc. Partners with Koniag Government Services to Offer DAI Implementation and Sustainment Support

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance, Inc., an Women- Owned Small Business (WOSB) , announced a partnership today with Koniag Government Services (KGS), an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC). Significance has been providing Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) support to the Marine Corps as they transition from their legacy accounting system (SABRS) to DAI and Koniag has been providing DAI support to multiple federal agencies since 2018. Members of both companies have provided strategic direction and thought leadership to the program since its inception.

"This partnership between Significance and KGS is a key enhancement for the Marine Corps, who needs to rapidly complete the implementation of DAI and then sustain this new accounting system for years to come. We have built tremendous capabilities in this area, and we now will be able to help move the Marine Corps and other clients into post-deployment sustainment of the system far more quickly and with less time and paperwork" said Mary Ahern-Snyder, President and Founder of Significance, Inc.

Tom Ulsas, Senior Vice President with KGS, added, "Significance is a perfect partner for us as we work to make DAI post-deployment sustainment as cost-effective and time-efficient as possible. Not only do we complement each other with our incredible amount of DAI expertise, but our two companies have similar values and cultures. Our combined strength will be instrumental in making this partnership a success for us and valuable to our customers."

About Significance Inc.

Significance, Inc. is designated an Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) with offices in Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern-Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Advanced Analytics & Decision Support; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

About Koniag Government Services

Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Owned Corporation supporting the values and traditions of its native communities through an agile employee and corporate culture that delivers Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operational Management to Federal Government Agencies. KGS applies its proven commercial solutions to a deep knowledge of Defense and Civilian missions to provide forward leaning technical, professional, and operational solutions. KGS enables successful mission outcomes for its customers through solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery. For more information, visit www.koniag-gs.com.

