Prodigo Solutions Welcomes Hartford HealthCare

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions recently welcomed Hartford HealthCare to its user group of health systems live with Marketplace. Hartford HealthCare is an integrated healthcare system with 33,000 employees, $4.3 billion in operating revenue, and encompasses seven acute-care hospitals and offers a variety of additional health care services.

Hartford HealthCare

With the transition to Prodigo, Hartford HealthCare is now able to centralize all ordering processes and provide a vastly improved experience for its users. The go-live included all Hartford HealthCare locations, giving roughly 4,000 users access to Marketplace.

The first day of the go-live this fall proved to be successful with:

More than 81,00 active items

Over 2,300 sessions

Nearly 1,000 cart checkouts

About $14.5M in spend

40 Filter Groups

5 supplier punchout sites

This implementation involved the deployment of Marketplace with PeopleSoft eProcurement. "Prodigo's ability to connect item and price data across a customer's technology ecosystem gives health systems like Hartford HealthCare the ability to rapidly scale their cloud-ERP modernization efforts, resulting in faster time to value from their technology investments," said Robert Pavlik, EVP, Business Development at Prodigo Solutions.

Ryan Donahue, System Senior Director, Procure to Pay at Hartford HealthCare, "Our transition to Prodigo has been a great experience. With the help of their deployment team, Prodigo made the implementation process efficient and easy for our users." Prodigo's Program Managers and Systems Analysts provided Hartford HealthCare virtual maintenance and support during the development cycle and during go-live. "We are looking forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Prodigo over the years to come," added Donahue.

About Prodigo Solutions' Client Services Department

Prodigo Solutions' Client Services Department is a highly skilled team of Program Managers and Systems Analysts who work with customer supply chain teams to design, implement and support best of breed supply chain practices and technologies. The department takes pride in satisfied customers. Throughout the design and implementation process, the team delivers a wealth of experience and perspectives on best practices deployed across Prodigo's community of leading health systems to ensure that every customer succeeds in their pursuit of supply chain transformation.

About Prodigo Solutions

Prodigo Solutions is a healthcare technology company that improves provider's financial control and reduces supply chain cost. Prodigo Solutions' technology was purpose-built for healthcare by supply chain experts to deliver tangible results across a continuum of care. Customers who use our systems purchase more than $20 billion annually for the more than 600 hospitals they operate.

