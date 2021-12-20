InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved System for Removing Snow & Ice from Roads (AAT-4628)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved public snow removal system to prevent large pile ups of snow on the sides of roads," said an inventor, from Marietta, Ga., "so I invented the ICE STEAM TRUCK. My design could help to ensure that roads are fully cleared for safe winter driving."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for public works departments to clear snow and ice from roads. In doing so, it offers an alternative to pushing large amounts of snow aside into huge piles. As a result, it increases efficiency and it enhances travel safety. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for municipalities and companies responsible for clearing snow. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

