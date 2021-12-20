Core Strengths Celebrates 50 Years of Strengthening Workplace Relationships

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Strengths, a leading workplace assessment and training provider, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Since 1971, the company has helped organizations worldwide increase productivity, employee engagement, and decrease conflict through the use of their award-winning assessment, the Strength Deployment Inventory 2.0.

Core Strengths, first known as Personal Strengths Assessment Service, was founded by psychologist Dr. Elias H. Porter, a peer of Carl Rogers and one of the earliest voices in positive psychology. He began offering the Strength Deployment Inventory (SDI); a simple, self-scorable assessment, printed on goldenrod-colored card stock and priced at $1 each. In 1973, at the suggestion of his wife, Sara Maloney-Porter, he assigned color-based names to personality types, making it the first psychometric to use color-coded language for results -- a common practice today. In 1995, the company was sold to Bob Tomkinson and Dr. Tim Scudder. Advancing Porter's work, Scudder developed the SDI 2.0 assessment and coined the term "Relationship Intelligence"- insight to improve interactions and develop authentic relationships. In 2014, the company rebranded as Core Strengths.

Over five million people have taken the SDI to improve workplace relationships. The assessment has been translated into 14 languages. Along with their global facilitator and partner community - now over 14,000 strong - Core Strengths has transformed teams and workplace cultures around the world through Relationship Intelligence.

"Porter's original work on the SDI has stood the test of time. It's been my honor and privilege to advance those foundational ideas and make them more accessible," said Scudder. "Our assessments and digital platform improve meetings, messages, and conversations in real-time through workplace productivity software integrations – something Elias Porter could never have imagined fifty years ago. Through our treasured relationships with our customers, partners, and employees, we're co-creating the future of working relationships."

To learn more about the history of Core Strengths and the Strength Deployment Inventory, check out the complete timeline .

About Core Strengths: Since 1971, over five million people worldwide have experienced the power of Core Strengths to help make their relationships more meaningful and productive. Through their award-winning SDI 2.0 assessment and breakthrough team-coaching platform and training, Core Strengths helps organizations align people development with their culture and business strategy for better results through relationships.

