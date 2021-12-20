Bedsure Celebrates 15 Million Customers by Releasing 2021 Customer Favorite List

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate having reached 15 million customers globally, home textiles company Bedsure has released its 2021 list of customer favorites across all product categories.

Well-loved by customers

Bedsure is a global home textiles company whose products are consistently ranked highly by customers across countries and product categories.

"Customer priority" is one of the brand values that the Bedsure team practice and live by.

Bedsure achieved the milestone of having 15 million global customers in 2021.

As customers in the USA were the first ones that bought Bedsure's home linens in 2016, the company decided to release its 2021 customer favorites based on products from the US.

Respected by top tier media and publishers

Bedsure frequently receives media coverage from high quality, well-respected media outlets and publishers in North America, the UK, Europe and Japan.

Some 2021 top tier media from the US that have covered Bedsure and their products include Good Housekeeping, People, Apartment Therapy, Forbes and Teen Vogue.

2021 Bedsure customer favorites

All the 2021 Bedsure customer favorites are Amazon Choice products and some are best sellers too. All products have been rated highly by Bedsure customers.

The home products meet the comfort, warmth and wellness needs of individuals and families at all stages of their lives.

Bedsure recognizes that people, technology and innovation can help to meet people's needs:

Blankets and throws: Bedsure Flannel Fleece Blanket

Bedsure's Flannel Fleece Blanket is one of the company's most popular products. 81% of customer reviews have been five-star reviews.

Some of the most commonly mentioned features by customers are "softness" (4.7), "comfort" (4.6), "lightweight" (4.6) and "giftable" (4.4).

Made of durable and soft 100% polyester, the Flannel Fleece Blanket is available in five sizes and 26 colors.

Bedsure's blanket has recently had 40 GSM of extra weight and thickness added to the blanket, making it suitable for cool and cold weather.

Hoodie blankets: Bedsure Long-length Wearable Blanket

Bedsure's Long-length Wearable Blanket Hoodie is a # 1 best seller on Amazon.

It has achieved 4.8 out of 5 stars as a result of customer reviews. 88% of this hoodie blanket's reviews are five-star.

The most frequently mentioned product features that customers like for this hoodie blanket are "softness" (4.9), the "giftable" aspect (4.8) and "comfort" (4.8).

The comfort and softness elements are two of the standout features of this Bedsure blanket hoodie. Not only do customers get the benefit of staying warm on their stomach and chest, with this hoodie blanket they get 365° cozy comfort.

It's easy to walk around the house – even if it's drafty inside – with this whole-body blanket and stay warm. From leg coverage to role-up sleeves, people can easily do a variety of tasks – from washing the dishes to playing games to climbing stairs.

Sheets and pillowcases: Bedsure Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set

One of Bedsure's most popular sheet sets is their Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set.

Frequently mentioned features and benefits of this bamboo viscose sheet set include "softness" (4.6), "comfort" (4.5) and "value for money" (4.5).

The fitted sheet in Bedsure's sheet set has 16" deep pockets with wrap-around elastic. This helps the bottom sheet to stay on the bed, even if sleepers move around in their sleep

Many customers have mentioned the softness and smoothness of these Bedsure bamboo viscose sheets.

Bamboo viscose has the added benefit of being breathable for sleepers, so everyone from kids to adults can stay dry and comfortable throughout the night.

Comforters and sets: Bedsure Down Alternative Comforter

This Alternative Down Comforter is a # 1 best seller on Amazon. The product has over 32,000 reviews on Amazon, 82% of which are five-star reviews.

The more popular customer features and benefits include being "easy to clean" (5), having "softness" (4.6) and offering "value for money" (4.9).

Bedsure's Alternative Down Comforter has been tested for harmful substances and has fulfilled the requirements of Standard 100 by OEKO TEX®. It meets the OEKO TEX® requirements for product class 2, which are for products that have direct skin contact.

Another part of the good value for money aspect – which several customers have mentioned, is the comforter's overall coziness level. The comforter has been made with soft microfiber and 350 GSM of fill to help create a warm and comfortable experience for sleepers.Heated blankets: Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Heated Blanket

This heated blanket is a # 1 best seller on Amazon.

Customers' frequently mentioned features and benefits include "softness" (4.5), "warmth" (4.3) "light weight" (4.4) and "giftable" (4.1).

With five heat settings and the ability to warm up within 20 minutes, Bedsure's Sherpa Fleece Heated Blanket will automatically shut-off after 3 hours of use. This safety feature is something that several of Bedsure's customers have appreciated.

Aspects that make it giftable include the fact that it is available in two sizes and six different colors.

Mattress toppers, pads and covers: Bedsure Pillow Top Mattress Topper

With 73% of customer reviews being five-star, the Bedsure Pillow Top Mattress Cover provides extra cushioning softness when compared with conventional mattress covers.

Some of the most common customer features and benefits that have been mentioned are "value for money" (4.6), "softness" (4.3) and "comfort" (4.2).

An aspect of the softness and comfort of this mattress cover is that the fabric is made from 100% cotton with 300 thread count. Several customers have noted how they like the softness of this mattress cover.

Pet beds: Dog Sofa

80% of all customer reviews for this Bedsure pet bed product are five-star.

Some of the most frequently mentioned product features and benefits by customers include "comfort" (4.6), "softness" and "easy to clean" (4.5).

There are several product-design features that make this pet bed comfortable and cozy for both cats and dogs. Soft, bolsters on three sides create a sense of protection for pets, while the easily removable cover makes washing easy for pet owners.

Made from long-lasting polyurethane foam and polyester, this Bedsure pet sofa's cover can easily be washed and cleaned.

To make dogs and cats of different sizes comfortable, the product is available in four different sizes.

For more information about Bedsure products, click here. [Amazon.com: BEDSURE]

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

View original content:

SOURCE Bedsure