Abudawood Underpins Geographic Expansion with Infor and SNS

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Abudawood Logistics, a subsidiary of Abudawood Group, the exclusive distributor for Proctor & Gamble, Ferrero, Quaker Oats, and other global brands in Saudi Arabia, has deployed Infor WMS warehouse management system. The project was completed by Infor's Middle East partner SNS, a leading provider of supply chain consultancy and software implementation. Supporting warehouse operations for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand partner, Infor WMS will help maximize the utilization of pick locations through expedited demand replenishment, while streamlining picking processes.

As a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, operating more than 130 facilities across six countries, Abudawood's warehousing operations are vast. With complex shelf-life requirements based on order type, account type and brand, Abudawood relies on efficient and dynamic replenishment of full pallets into pick locations based on variable shelf-life windows.

Infor WMS was selected based on its vast capability to support third-party logistics (3PL) activities as well as demand replenishment capabilities that support the dynamic assignment of pick locations, and auto move functionality that supports the defrosting cycle of Ferrero products. SNS was chosen based on its on-depth warehouse management experience and expertise, and understanding of Abudawood's business nuances and challenges.

"With ambitious growth plans, Abudawood is focused on organic growth, customer acquisition and geographic expansion, testament to which is its recent expansion into logistics services in Saudi and plans to cover the remaining five Abudawood markets," comments Abdullah Talal AbuSido, Abudawood's head of supply chain technology. "Supporting delivery across all of our regions is a 24-hour warehouse operation running minimal downtime. Therefore, putaway by unit of measure (UOM) is a crucial process to maximize location capacity and streamline output. With this goal in mind, we needed a warehouse management solution that could really optimize our replenishment and ensure world-class levels of performance.

"Through working in partnership with SNS, we've been able to hone-in on specific areas for improvement and establish robust and efficient warehouse management processes to add tangible value, and support both service improvements and increased profitability," AbuSido says.

"Optimizing warehouse efficiency and capacity in order to instill best practice and drive performance is crucial in any business, but in the field of FMCG logistics, it's a prerequisite," comments Mario Ghosn, SNS' general manager. "We're delighted to be working with Abudawood, helping the team to refine their operations and put the building blocks in place from which to pursue its ambitious expansion plans in the coming years."

