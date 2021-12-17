WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES ANOTHER MULTI-HOTEL AGREEMENT FOR ITS NAMESAKE BRAND

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) – the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries – announced today an agreement with Ceres Development for three new Wyndham hotels, two in Indiana and one in Ohio. These newly rebranded hotels, celebrating their openings, continue the Company's steady conversion growth, where it experienced 100 percent more domestic conversions in third quarter 2021 compared to third quarter 2019.

Wyndham Noblesville located in Indiana offers business and leisure travelers easy access to the destination’s surrounding attractions, as well as thoughtful service and amenities for a comfortable stay.

"Joining Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will allow us to collaborate with the company's global sales, marketing and loyalty teams to help travelers discover these properties and explore new cities," said David Crisafi, President of Ceres Enterprises. "We will also have the opportunity to simplify operations and streamline efficiencies with the support, experience, and scale that Wyndham provides."

Designed for both business and leisure travelers, Wyndham is the hotel company's signature brand that continuously supports everyday travelers by offering a comfortable and convenient stay while on the road. Blending comfort with innovation, the upscale brand features spacious and smartly designed guestrooms, flexible meeting and event spaces, and dedicated work areas throughout the properties, while consistently delivering thoughtful service and amenities. The following new hotels are now part of Wyndham's portfolio:

Wyndham Noblesville in Indiana

Situated in a scenic suburb just north of Indianapolis , the hotel is within walking distance of Hamilton Town Center's charming shops and restaurants. The 132-suite hotel offers more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space, as well as amenities including a business center, a fitness center and a heated indoor pool, catering to business and transient travelers alike. The property also features an on-site restaurant and bar that serves complimentary breakfast daily. Guests of the hotel can easily explore the surrounding area and catch a concert at Ruoff Music Center or attend a tournament at Grand Park Sports Campus.

Wyndham Westfield in Indiana

Conveniently located just 22 miles north of downtown Indianapolis and 37 miles from Indianapolis International Airport, this contemporary hotel is set along the scenic Monon Trail , providing easy access to the nearby 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus, Pacers Athletic Center, and Clay Terrace shopping center. The property's 152 modern guestrooms and suites offer a smart design alongside four well-designed event venues to host up to 200 guests.

Wyndham Avon in Ohio

Located in the heart of Avon, Ohio , 17 miles from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the 113-suite hotel is steps away from a variety of restaurants and shopping at Avon Commons Shopping Center and Crocker Park, as well as family-friendly fun at Main Event and Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Guests can easily enjoy the excitement of downtown Cleveland , including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and return to their spacious suite outfitted with a spa-inspired bathroom and separate living and workspaces. Additional amenities include a heated indoor pool, hot tub, bar, and cozy outdoor fire pits.

"Joining Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will allow us to collaborate with the company's global sales, marketing and loyalty teams to help travelers discover these properties and explore new cities," said David Crisafi , President of Ceres Enterprises. "We will also have the opportunity to simplify operations and streamline efficiencies with the support, experience, and scale that Wyndham provides."

"We are so excited to partner with Ceres Development on these three exceptional hotels in key midwestern markets," said Chip Ohlsson, Chief Development Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Conversions continue to play a large part of Wyndham's development strategy, and we look forward to welcoming more travelers to experience the brand's modern guest rooms, personalized service and thoughtful amenities."

"This is an extraordinary opportunity at a key time in the travel industry," said David Orlean, President, Orlean Company (joint owner of the Avon, Ohio and Westfield, Indiana Wyndhams). "This conversion comes at a time when travel is picking back up, and we are thrilled to be able to now extend the Wyndham experience to guests of these properties."

Developers interested in collaborating with Wyndham can visit Wyndham's development website or contact the Wyndham Franchise Development team by email at development@wyndham.com.

About Wyndham

The namesake of the world's largest hotel company, Wyndham hotels across five continents in urban and vacation destinations help travelers discover comfort wherever they are. Hotels are simply comfortable, balancing a gentle harmony of calming elements and chic innovation throughout its smartly detailed guest rooms, distinct dining options and flexible meeting and event spaces. Learn more at www.wyndham.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Carman

+1 (973) 753-6590

scott.carman@wyndham.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts