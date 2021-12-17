THE UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION (F/K/A STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH) ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF CONSENT SOLICITATION PROCESS FOR ITS OUTSTANDING NOTES

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Re: The Series of Notes described below (each a "Series" and collectively, the "Notes")
Notes
CUSIPs
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH
TAXABLE STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2012-1
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
91754R VZ7
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH
STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2014-1
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
91754R YG6
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH
STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2015-1
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
91754R YH4
91754R YJ0
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH
STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-1
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
91754R ZD2
91754R ZE0
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH
STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-1
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
91754R ZF7
91754R ZG5
UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION
STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2020-1
(LIBOR INDEXED AND FIXED RATE NOTES)
91754R R58
91754R R66
As issuer of the Notes, the Utah Board of Higher Education (the "Issuer") today announced the results of six (6) consent solicitations seeking consent from the holders of each Series of the Notes to amend the related indentures governing the respective Notes to permit early redemptions thereof.
D.F. King & Co., Inc. as Information Agent reports that it received the following consents prior to the expiration of the solicitation period on (i) December 15, 2021 for the 2016 Notes and 2017 Notes identified above and (ii) December 16, 2021 for the remainder of the Notes.
CUSIP
Description
Original
Total Original
91754R VZ7
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
TAXABLE STUDENT LOAN
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
$518,700,000
$354,970,000
91754R YG6
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
STUDENT LOAN BACKED
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
277,000,000
208,669,000
91754R YH4
91754R YJ0
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
STUDENT LOAN BACKED
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
415,500,000
253,775,000
91754R ZD2
91754R ZE0
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
STUDENT LOAN BACKED
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
452,250,000
338,545,000
91754R ZF7
91754R ZG5
STATE BOARD OF REGENTS
STUDENT LOAN BACKED
(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)
420,000,000
382,250,000
91754R R58
91754R R66
UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER
STUDENT LOAN BACKED
(LIBOR INDEXED AND
222,450,000
222,450,000
Having received the consent of holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of each Series of the Notes, the Issuer will now proceed to amend each indenture to permit early redemption thereof as described in each of the related Consent Solicitation Statements for the respective Series of the Notes each dated December 2, 2021.
Contact:
Salim Mawani
salim.mawani@rbccm.com
