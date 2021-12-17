The Ultimate Fresh Chocolate Experience Arrives in Boston at the Prudential Center with New Läderach Store

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timed with the Winter Holidays and gift-giving season, Läderach-chocolatier suisse announced the opening of its newest premium chocolate store at the Prudential Center in Boston. This store is located on the main level and allows chocolate lovers to awaken their five senses through more than 85 artisanal varieties of handcrafted chocolates directly from Switzerland. The store includes Läderach's iconic FrischSchoggi™ (fresh chocolate) counter at the front behind clear glass featuring multiple large slabs of chocolate bark that can be hand-broken and enjoyed for any everyday ritual. Additional chocolates include handcrafted pralines, truffles, chocolate popcorn, single-origin tablet bars, seasonal items, and the Masters Collection, which helped Elias Läderach win the coveted World Chocolate Master title in 2018. Elias leads production and innovation for Läderach. The freshness of Läderach chocolate is second to none as it's sustainably sourced, made from bean-to-bar in-house in Switzerland, and shipped directly to its 100 + stores worldwide.

At the new Läderach store, visitors can experience the joy of fresh chocolate through more than 85 varieties, including its iconic fresh chocolate bark -

"Our new Läderach store at the Prudential Center is about experiencing the joy of premium fresh chocolate through the five senses," said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America. "From seeing the beautiful fresh chocolate bark upon arrival - reminiscent of fresh European cheese or fruit displays, smelling the sweet chocolate aromas inside to partaking in a complimentary tasting of any chocolate with our passionate staff. Whether it's treating yourself or others, we're excited to be that new joyful everyday solution in Boston."

"We're thrilled to welcome Läderach to the Prudential Center and bring their world renown and sustainably sourced chocolate to Boston," said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President for Boston Properties, Boston Region. "Prudential Center is a destination for some of the world's most enticing retail brands and Läderach continues this tradition by bringing a boutique chocolate "experience" to all who visit."

The new chocolate store in the Prudential Center marks the third location Läderach has opened in Massachusetts since September, 2021 and the 33rd store in North America since Läderach started its western expansion in November 2019 with initial openings in New York City and Toronto. Other locations in Massachusetts include:

South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts

Natick Mall in Natick, Massachusetts .

On Valentine's Day in 2021, Läderach announced an asset purchase agreement to assume the leases of more than 30 Godiva locations in the US from coast-to-coast, which includes these three new locations. Läderach will continue its retail expansion in North America with the announcement of new store locations through March 2022.

Läderach's success and momentum to expand is only possible through the passionate drive of its diverse 1,300 employees, from over 50 countries who represent various backgrounds, beliefs and lifestyles. Mutual respect, diversity, inclusiveness and freedom of expression, and transparency are at the heart of Läderach amongst its employees to make the best chocolate possible.

About Läderach – chocolatier suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach – chocolatier suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with approximately 1,300+ employees representing more than 50 nationalities and over 100 stores worldwide, Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (extra-large tablets of fresh chocolate), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more, visit www.laderach.com.

About Prudential Center

Located in the heart of Boston's historic Back Bay, Prudential Center is a destination by and for the city that inspired it. A place that lives firmly at the intersection of legacy and innovation. It's an enduring district within Boston that reinvents the everyday and promises discovery to everyone who enters. A destination for local and global arts and experiences, Prudential Center features over 100 events annually, including rotating art installations. It's a Boston foodie's paradise, featuring Eataly Boston, Del Frisco's, and Earl's Kitchen + Bar and a fashionistas favorite place to spend the day, with over 40+ brands including Mackage, Madewell, Lululemon, and Under Armour.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of September 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio totaled 52.5 million square feet and 202 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

