Synergy HCA Partners with Real Time Medical Systems to Provide Live Post-Acute Analytics for Healthcare Organizations

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy HealthCare Alliance (Synergy HCA) is pleased to welcome Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time) as its newest strategic partner. With Real Time's industry-leading, KLAS Rated solution, Synergy HCA customers can access live post-acute analytics to streamline clinical workflow, drive operational efficiencies, better manage patient care, and improve clinical and financial performance.

"Synergy HCA is proud to partner with Real Time. By providing long-term care operators actionable insights based on live patient data through a cloud-based platform, Real Time delivers the quality service offerings we expect from our partners. We are excited about the innovative solutions they offer to our customers and the industry," said Yosef Daskal, Chief Operating Officer, Synergy HCA.

Serving 1,000 facilities nationwide, Real Time helps post-acute providers improve performance by reducing hospital readmissions, managing care transitions, and prioritizing patient care. Generating a live sync with key data points found within post-acute electronic health records, including keywords found in nursing notes, Real Time's platform identifies high-risk patients and prioritizes them based on acuity, equipping clinicians with actionable data to support timely interventions to adjust care plans – with no additional work or duplicate data entry needed.

"Given the pandemic's impact on staffing and occupancy, long-term care providers, particularly nursing facilities, are under an intense amount of scrutiny right now. They need practical, reliable, solutions to help them operate more efficiently, maintain excellent standards of care, and gain referrals as the post-acute provider of choice," stated Joan Neuscheler, Real Time's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to extending our interventional analytics solution to Synergy's member healthcare organizations and working with them to achieve their goals."

Additionally, the Real Time platform also provides a complete picture of enterprise-wide facility metrics in real-time, including quality measures, readmission, length of stay rates, PDPM reimbursement, and infection prevention and control. Leveraging this information to inform data-driven quality plans can help facilities maintain regulatory compliance, prepare for audits and surveys, and demonstrate value for their patients, referral sources, and the communities they serve.

