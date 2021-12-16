~To wrap up the year, the Luxury Included® resort company celebrates being named the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company 2021, among other prestigious accolades

SANDALS RESORTS INTERNATIONAL WINS BIG AT THE 28TH ANNUAL WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS ~To wrap up the year, the Luxury Included® resort company celebrates being named the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company 2021, among other prestigious accolades

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is pleased to share its recent accolades received at the 28th Annual World Travel Awards Grand Final, held virtually on December 16, 2021. This year, Sandals Resorts International and its Luxury Included® Resorts took home four awards, including the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company for the 26th year in a row. These prestigious awards come as the company celebrates Sandals Resorts' 40th Anniversary, promising relentless innovation, dialed-up luxury and 5-star hospitality for guests over the next forty years and beyond.

The four awards won under Sandals Resorts International's portfolio are:

World's Leading All-Inclusive Company 2021 : Sandals Resorts International

World's Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2021 : Sandals Grenada

World's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand 2021 : Beaches Resorts

World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company 2021: Island Routes Caribbean Adventures

"It is our great honor today for Sandals Resorts International to be recognized as the recipient of the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company for the 26th year in-a-row." said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of SRI. "We've had an amazing 40-year history of innovation and love that all stems from a simple mantra of exceeding expectations. We will continue to deliver hospitality excellence across the region and promise to never rest on our laurels," continued Stewart.

Nestled in the heart of Grenada's Pink Gin Beach, Sandals Grenada was named as this year's World's Leading All-Inclusive Resort by the World Travel Awards. Defying the conventions of traditions and pushing the boundaries of innovation, this 257-room resort boasts pools in the sky, cascading waterfalls, and living rooms in swimming pools. With suites lining the edge of private river pools and ten Global Gourmet™ dining options, Sandals Grenada sets the scene for modern relaxation and seclusion.

Beaches® Resorts, the Luxury Included® resort company's family brand, was also recognized by the World Travel Awards, winning the World's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand 2021 for the 24th time. With resorts located in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos, Beaches Resorts offers something for everyone in the family - including endless land and water sports activities such as kayaking and aqua trikes that everyone can enjoy. The resorts boast day and night entertainment, XBOX Play Lounges, Pirates Island Waterparks, and up to 21 dining options, creating the ultimate family vacation experience. Beaches Resorts also gives parents a chance to enjoy quality time together with its Kids Camps and certified nannies, giving them time to rejuvenate at the Red Lane® Spa or enjoy a refreshment at any of the resort's swim-up pool bars while the kids are enjoying tailor-made activities in paradise.

Sandals Resorts International's sister company Island Routes was also honored in the 2021 World Travel Awards and has been dubbed as the World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company: for the 11th year. Island Routes takes guests beyond resort walls and into the heart of the most reclusive, natural wonders, hidden in the Caribbean.

"We are so grateful to once again be acknowledged for the hard work and resilience of our team in showcasing the beauty of our islands with the rest of the world. This honor serves as the right motivation to keep innovating and providing the very best experiences the Caribbean has to offer, while maintaining the now expected, extraordinary standard of service and authenticity," said Ryan Terrier, Vice President of Operations, Island Routes.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 with the intention to give recognition to and celebrate the achievements of all areas of world travel and the tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized internationally as the benchmark of quality, with winners setting the standards to which an industry aspires. The prestigious awards honor individual and collective successes in tourism and hospitality around the globe.

For more information about these award-winning resorts, please visit www.sandals.com and www.beaches.com . For more information on the World Travel Awards, please visit https://www.worldtravelawards.com/ .

