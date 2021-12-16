Precis Engineering Upgrades to Unanet ERP and CRM

DULLES, Va, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, announced today that Precis Engineering has selected Unanet ERP AE and Unanet CRM by Cosential to help the company scale efficiently and effectively.

Precis Engineering specializes in delivering architectural and engineering services for critical environments such as the pharmaceutical and education research facilities. It has doubled in size in the last three years, and today has over 400 active projects at any given time. With its 17-year history and more than 100 employees, Precis realized that too much of its historical and critical customer knowledge wasn't being captured systematically, but instead was resting with individual employees in various and inaccessible formats, hindering knowledge sharing among veteran and new employees. Also, with hundreds of active projects, the company needed a more comprehensive solution to track, manage and analyze current projects for accounting, budget management and resources.

These challenges related to growth and expansion made it clear that Precis needed to implement a solution that would allow for better knowledge capture about both customer relationships and project information, as well as to create some automation in the proposal and bid process.

After an exhaustive search of ERP providers which included more than 17 different options, Precis Engineering selected Unanet for a variety of reasons:

Cost-effectiveness

Ability to scale and expand as Precis' needs change

Unanet's customer-first sales and development team which has committed to working closely with Precis for critical implementation and customization needs

The modern, clean user interface

The truly viable bid-automation platform.

"To keep up with the pace of our business we need to leverage technology for increased process management so we can capture all the knowledge and information across the company," said Angelica Biehl, Controller, Precis Engineering. "Unanet offers us the ability to do that, and also to start simply and add functionality as we go along, without exclusions. But mostly we could tell Unanet is committed to us, and our business, due to the level of interaction and dedication they've shown."

Once implemented, Unanet ERP AE and CRM will give Precis Engineering an integrated solution to help store, share manage and automate proposals, and gather real-time views of all its ongoing projects. Precis will also have standardized reports and the ability to better manage labor and staff planning against resources and budgets.

"Unanet offered us a well-organized, transparent sales process and came to the table ready to work with us to make our wish-list happen," summed Biehl. "We are confident the implementation and final results will benefit Precis Engineering, our team and customers."

