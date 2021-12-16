Landmark Clinical Study on Modified Citrus Pectin Treatment in Biochemically Relapsed Prostate Cancer

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Health Publishing—A landmark multi-center phase II clinical trial just published in Nutrients, shows that researched dietary supplement, modified citrus pectin (P-MCP), provides benefits for biochemically relapsed prostate cancer (BRPC) patients. Results showed reduced disease progression, stabilized or decreased PSA, and increased PSA doubling time—without hormonal interference or toxicity. PSA doubling time (PSADT) is an indicator of prostate cancer progression and often used to measure beneficial treatment response.

Results after 6 months showed PSADT improved significantly, with reduced disease progression compared to baseline.

This groundbreaking study shows P-MCP provides clinically relevant benefits for prostate cancer patients, without hormonal intervention. Biochemically relapsed prostate cancer patients have limited treatment options, and many of these, including hormonal therapy, carry risks of side effects, resistance, and recurrence. The need for safe, effective interventions in this population makes this study especially relevant.

The study involved multiple leading oncology centers in Israel and enrolled 60 prostate cancer patients with increasing PSA for 6 months prior to enrollment. P-MCP was administered at 4.8 grams, 3 times daily, for 6 months. After 6 months, 46 patients (78%) had responded to the P-MCP, with decreased or stabilized PSA in 34 patients (58%). 44 patients (75%) showed an improvement of PSADT, with negative scans. These patients continued for an additional 12 month treatment phase.

"This study demonstrates that P-MCP is safe with promising activity in biochemically relapsed prostate cancer, which currently has limited standard treatments. Additional clinical research is warranted and pending," says Dr. Daniel Keizman, principle investigator of the study.

As an extensively researched dietary supplement, P-MCP has previously been clinically studied against prostate cancer. This latest breakthrough study confirms the results seen in eariler BRPC studies, and adds to the body of data on P-MCP, totaling 75 published papers in oncology, immunity, cardiovascular health and other areas.

The study's last author, Dr. Isaac Eliaz states, "Once you start conventional androgen deprivation treatment for prostate cancer, the clock starts ticking. Non-hormonal interventions to treat biochemically relapsed prostate cancer are essential for extending lives. This breakthrough study shows that P-MCP is an effective, clinically-proven non-hormonal adjunct, and natural safe option that offers clear benefits in prostate cancer, as well as other areas of health."

