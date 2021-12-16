InventHelp Inventor Develops Urine Strainer for Kidney Stones (DAE-560)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "People who suffer from kidney stones need a way to collect them if they pass the stones during urination," said an inventor from Blaine, Minn. "This accessory is a better option than the kitchen strainer my doctor suggested using."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the patent-pending STONE COLLECTOR to ease the process of collecting kidney stones during urination. As such, it keeps stones securely contained and facilitates proper collection and analysis for successful treatment. Lightweight, compact and portable, this practical personal collection cup is discreet, safe and easy to use. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAE-560, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp