InventHelp Inventor Develops Self-Adjusting Safety Windows (CCT-4560)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of not being able to see out of tinted vehicle windows at night," said an inventor from Springfield, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a better window that could adjust in tint for enhanced safety."

He developed the SUN SCREEN WINDOW that features self-adjusting tint that offers safety as well as protection for the eyes. This invention would ensure that drivers have a full glare-free view that may reduce the incidence of visibility-related accidents. The use of this device may reduce reliance upon distracting sunglasses or sun visors. Additionally, it could make highway travel more enjoyable and comfortable and provide added safety for law enforcement officers at night.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4560, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

