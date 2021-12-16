Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU Receives Hyatt Brand Award for Best New Property

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced Brand Awards for Hotel Recipients within its portfolio for the 2020-2021 fiscal years. Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU was named Best New Property in this announcement! "At Hyatt, we remain focused on our growth, and we are both intentional and thoughtful about where we want the Hyatt Flag raised," says Jim Chu, Executive Vice President, Global Franchising and Development, Hyatt. "We are privileged to work with industry-leading owners, operators, and developers and congratulate all of our award recipients." Awards were based on Quality Assurance audits by Hyatt Representatives, Guest Service Scores, and property performance metrics.

"We are extremely honored to win this award. From concept to construction to our day-to-day operations, we've looked for ways we could exceed guests' expectations of what a Hyatt Place could be," says John Davis III, one of Hotel's owners.

"Of course, the building is important, but a hotel is successful due to people, and we've got a truly great team at Hyatt Place TCU. Our guests have consistently bragged on our staff on TripAdvisor and in Google Reviews. From the valet and front desk team to our servers and bartenders at Lot 12, our team makes every visiting guest feel welcome — no matter who they're rooting for. When you combine a property that was designed to 'wow' guests with a staff that makes it shine, you have an award-winning hotel. We look forward to maintaining that standard for years to come."

The Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU opened in February 2021. The 6-story, 150-room hotel is the first and only hotel to be located on the campus of TCU. Combining the renowned Hyatt Place Brand with unique offerings such as: 3,500 square feet of meeting and event space, Lot 12, a beautiful roof-top bar overlooking the TCU campus, and (2) Top Golf Swing Suites, the Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU was designed to be a unique place for guests to refresh, recharge, and re-connect while enjoying the energy and atmosphere of the TCU campus.

The Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU is conveniently located just minutes from the Fort Worth Medical District and downtown Fort Worth. In addition to being close to event venues such as the new Dickies Arena and Will Rogers Memorial Center, the hotel offers guests and visitors convenient access to the historic Stockyards as well as restaurants in the exciting 7th Street and Nearby Southside areas.

Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU Features:

150 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work, and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper.

Breakfast Bar featuring hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more.

The Placery serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night and featuring Starbuck's specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails.

Frog Bar located lobby level featuring high end spirits and snacks.

Necessities program offering forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow, or enjoy for free.

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms.

Event Spaces consisting of 3,500 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/event space.

Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens.

Rooftop Bar, Lot 12 featuring both indoor and outdoor seating and 2 Top Golf Swing Suites. Enjoy a full array of food and beverage while enjoying spectacular views of Downtown Ft. Worth and TCU Campus.

Quorum Hotels & Resorts is responsible for managing the Hyatt Place Fort Worth/TCU. Quorum Hotels & Resorts is a leading independent provider of customized hospitality management solutions. Founded in 1987, the company has demonstrated expertise and superior customer service/focus in hotel management to more than 163 full-service hotels with more than 50,500 rooms. These core areas of expertise, including hotel management, asset management, advisory services, and hotel recovery services, have enabled Quorum to become industry knowledge leaders. For more information about Quorum Hotels & Resorts visit www.quorumhotels.com.

